Southern Baptists endorse gay marriage ban

The largest US Protestant denomination voted to ban same-sex marriage and pornography at their national meeting

Southern Baptist Convention meets in Dallas in 2025
What happened

Southern Baptists, the largest U.S. Protestant denomination, voted Tuesday to endorse resolutions to ban same-sex marriage and pornography across the U.S. and condemn sports betting. The votes opened the two-day annual meeting of the Southern Baptist Convention, being held in Dallas.

