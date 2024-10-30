The GOP is renewing its focus on the abortion pill

Three Republican-led states are taking another crack at suing the FDA over the abortion pill, mifepristone

A new lawsuit wants to tamp down on the 'fast-growing practice of prescribing abortion pills through telemedicine'
Theara Coleman, The Week US
Since the end of Roe. v. Wade, the abortion drug mifepristone has increasingly become a flashpoint between pro-life and pro-choice advocates. Four months after the Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit to reverse changes by the Food and Drug Administration that made the drug more widely accessible, a group of conservative states is taking another crack at bringing the issue back to court.

Abortion pills are back on the chopping block



Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

