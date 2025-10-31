41 political cartoons for October 2025

Editorial cartoonists take on Donald Trump, ICE, Stephen Miller, the government shutdown, a peace plan in the Middle East, Jeffrey Epstein, and more.

This cartoon depicts Pete Hegseth, JD Vance, and Donald Trump in a wildly comic, mocking style. The three stand in front of an American flag. Hegseth holds a martini glass and says, “The beardos and the fatsos have to go…” The bearded Vance and heavyset Trump look worried.
(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)
By
published

Political cartoon

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This editorial cartoon depicts two children playing in a sandbox at the playground. One says, &amp;ldquo;I wanted to be a clown for Halloween, but my parents worried Trump would take it personally.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts two kids trick-or-treating. They are dressed as a ghost and a witch and are about to get candy from a woman on her front step. There is a skeleton in a chair next to them. The woman looks at the skeleton and says, &amp;ldquo;Him? He followed RFK Jr&amp;rsquo;s medical advice!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bob Englehart / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a four panel political cartoon that depicts the evolution of man from an ape-like creature to homo sapien walking upright. But, the man begins to stumble and wither under a burning sun and parched landscape in the final panel. The sun is surrounded by logos of fossil fuel corporations including Shell, Exxon Mobile and Chevron.

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Please stand by&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; and shows the U.S. Capitol building. A giant electrical plug is on the street outside the building, as if it had been removed from the outlet on top of the Capitol.

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a woman looking into the reflective &amp;ldquo;bean&amp;rdquo; artwork in Chicago. The bean reflects her frightened face and a group of imposing, masked ICE agents lining the lakefront.

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;RED LINES&amp;rdquo; and is dominated by many, many small signs in the ground related to bad things Donald Trump has done, including &amp;ldquo;Lying&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Grab &amp;lsquo;em by the pussy&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Fraud&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Corruption&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Hiring RFK Jr.&amp;rdquo; &amp;lsquo;Putin Love Fest,&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;ICE Raids,&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Pardoning domestic terrorists,&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Inciting J-6,&amp;rdquo; and many, many more. Trump walks through the signs trailing a red line of paint. There are two donkeys with an empty can of red paint and one says, &amp;ldquo;We need more paint.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Chris Britt / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Pete Hegseth Military-Command Standards:&amp;rdquo; A man at left is in a military uniform and has a large X drawn on him. He&amp;rsquo;s labeled &amp;lsquo;Fat Generals.&amp;rdquo; Donald Trump is at right and has a large check mark on him. He&amp;rsquo;s labeled &amp;lsquo;Fat draft-dodgers&amp;rsquo; and has a &amp;ldquo;bone spurs&amp;rdquo; deferment in his pocket.

(Image credit: John Cole / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is drawn like a horror movie poster and is titled &amp;ldquo;Reaganstein.&amp;rdquo; A Frankenstein&amp;rsquo;s monster that resembles a zombie Ronald Reagan has escaped from its chains. Donald Trump is on the floor, his head opened and his brain missing. Reagan says, &amp;ldquo;I am tariff man&amp;rdquo; while a group of three mad scientists in lab coats say, &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s alive! What kind of monster have we created?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Graeme MacKay / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This editorial cartoon is dominated by the image of a large electronic machine labeled &amp;ldquo;A.I. Data Canter&amp;rdquo; It&amp;rsquo;s being powered by a squeaky hamster wheel labeled &amp;ldquo;The Grid.&amp;rdquo; A tired hamster spins the wheel.

(Image credit: John Cole / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a political cartoon that takes place inside Stephen Miller&amp;rsquo;s office. Miller is depicted as a pale, ghoulish figure. He takes a weird satisfaction from watching a TV broadcast as the newsperson says, &amp;ldquo;Agents used flashbang grenades, broke down doors, and led children, including U.S. citizens, out of the Chicago apartment building with their hands bound by zip ties.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This political cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The Enemy Within&amp;rdquo; and depicts a scowling Donald Trump missing the top part of his head. Written inside his head is the word &amp;ldquo;Dementia.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This political cartoon is a put-down of ICE, based on the Statue of Liberty. It depicts an armed and masked ICE agent with a swastika tattoo squeezing a baby in his hand. The ICE agent holds a light and says, &amp;ldquo;Give me your brown and black subhumans&amp;hellip;yearning to be terrorized.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Chris Britt / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This political cartoon is set in the CBS Evening News studio. There&amp;rsquo;s a puppet hosting the news and Donald Trump&amp;rsquo;s head of hair is just visible behind the desk with his arm in the puppet. The puppet wears a MAGA hat and says, &amp;ldquo;Good evening and welcome to the NEW CBS evening news!&amp;rdquo; An image of Walter Cronkite is at the rear of the studio. He removes his glasses and is shedding a tear.

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Trump War Room.&amp;rdquo; It depicts a large map of the United States on the ground where a group of six monkeys frolic around, playing with plastic army soldiers, dancing, and eating bananas. A man in the room looks at the scene and says, &amp;ldquo;Where&amp;rsquo;s Jane Goodall when you need her?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

In this cartoon, a car drives down the road toward a beautiful rainbow in the distance. A voice from the car says, &amp;ldquo;Look, mommy. A rainbow!&amp;rdquo; A voice responds, &amp;ldquo;Don&amp;rsquo;t look! Roadway rainbows are no longer allowed in Texas.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This image depicts a dove with an olive branch of peace in its mouth. It sits atop ruins of war-torn buildings and says, &amp;ldquo;Now for the hard part.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon takes place in Washington DC where two masked ICE agents speak to each other near a group of scared-looking brown-skinned kids. One ICE agent says, &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s easier putting children in zip ties than it was storming the Capitol.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This is an editorial cartoon that depicts Uncle Sam and two figures that represent Hamas and Israel standing atop a precariously balanced set of wooden Jenga blocks. Uncle Sam says, &amp;ldquo;Shake on it, but not too vigorously.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon takes place on Halloween night outside a house and depicts two masked and armed ICE agents arresting a little girl who looks like Dora the Explorer. Another child is nearby dressed as a ghost and says, &amp;ldquo;Told ya not to go as Dora the Explorer.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This political cartoon uses the font and characters from the &amp;ldquo;Monsters, Inc.&amp;rdquo; movie. It is titled &amp;ldquo;Monsters, ICE&amp;rdquo; Two of the characters from the film are dressed as masked ICE agents and are tying the hands of a screaming baby in a diaper. The characters are the large monster and the little round one that resembles a ball with one single eyeball. The small character says, &quot;We scare because we care!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This editorial cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The Elephant in the Room.&amp;rdquo; It&amp;rsquo;s dominated by a large elephant that has been drawn so that its head resembles a narrow-eyed Adolf Hitler. The words &amp;ldquo;Young Republicans&amp;rdquo; are written on the side of the elephant.

(Image credit: Monte Wolverton / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Opening Gala @ the Ballroom&amp;rdquo; A rich man in a top hat and tuxedo sits at the head table and reads the menu, which lists: &amp;ldquo;Charred American Eagle, Garbled Word Salad, Gestapo Gazpacho, and Pie! (all of it).&amp;rdquo; The people in the background of the gala are a rogues gallery of a sheik and other rich guys. A bloody knife is on the table in front of the sheik.

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon takes place in front of the Supreme Court. Four people stand on the steps holding a sign that reads &amp;ldquo;Black Voters.&amp;rdquo; A justice in robes peeks out from behind the columns on the building and says, &amp;ldquo;We&amp;rsquo;re calling it the &amp;lsquo;Voting Whites Act&amp;rsquo;...&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

In this cartoon, a grumpy Donald Trump looks over his shoulder at a mass of No Kings protestors. He says to himself, &amp;ldquo;So what? I&amp;rsquo;ve never cared about crowd sizes anyway!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This Donald Trump cartoon depicts him wide-eyed in bed, unable to sleep. The rest of the image is dominated by a faucet labeled &amp;ldquo;Epstein Revelations&amp;rdquo; that is dripping water as a string of words spells out &amp;ldquo;DRIP DRIP DRIP DRIP DRIP.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Cole / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon takes place on Halloween where a man stands on his front step and greets a group of three trick-or-treaters dressed in white sheets that make them look more like Klansmen than ghosts. The man looks back into his house and says, &amp;ldquo;They&amp;rsquo;re not ghosts. They say they are the young Republicans!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a giant, comically overweight Donald Trump looming over the White House and Capitol in Washington DC. A voice from the Capitol says, &amp;ldquo;Remember when we used to worry the government was too big?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Argentinian President Javier Milei gleefully attacking a man in overalls labeled U.S. Farmers with a chainsaw, Donald Trump and a narrow-eyed JD Vance stand at right with a wheelbarrow filled with $40 billion in cash. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Hurry! We have to help&amp;hellip;the guy with the chainsaw!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon depicts the the Statue of Liberty as a giant golden woman with comically oversized, rounded breasts. A woman turns to a man looking at the statue and says, &amp;ldquo;I hope he&amp;rsquo;s done &amp;lsquo;improving&amp;rsquo; our national monuments.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Ed Wexler / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon depicts Donald Trump aiming a smoking rifle as he stands on the corner of 5th Avenue and Venezuela. No one else is here and there are bloodstains on the right side.

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

In this editorial cartoon, a relaxed-looking woman in a &amp;ldquo;Team Human&amp;rdquo; hoodie walks past a group of creepy looking men hanging out a window labeled &amp;ldquo;AI Tech Bros.&amp;rdquo; There are office buildings in the background for Amazon, Microsoft and Google workers. The tech bros say, &amp;ldquo;We&amp;rsquo;re inventing your future!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;We&amp;rsquo;re spending billions on it!&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s AI, baby! You can&amp;rsquo;t live without it!&amp;rdquo; The woman responds, &amp;ldquo;Actually, I&amp;rsquo;m pretty sure I can.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: David Horsey / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Anatomy of an American Pumpkin.&amp;rdquo; It depicts a jack&amp;ndash;o-lantern with a surprised look carved into its face. The right side of the pumpkin has been cleaved off and pumpkin gunk oozes out the side. Lines point to different parts of the pumpkin and read &amp;ldquo;skin,&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;ribs,&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;tendril,&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;lid.&amp;rdquo; The gunk oozing out of the pumpkin is labeled &amp;ldquo;East Wing.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Ratt / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This editorial cartoon depicts a haggard witch stirring a giant cauldron of viscous, bubbling liquid that is labeled &amp;ldquo;Trump Climate Policy.&amp;rdquo; The witch says, &amp;ldquo;Fair is foul, and foul is fair, hover through the fog and filthy air&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This editorial cartoon takes place on Halloween outside a house with &amp;ldquo;Government&amp;rdquo; written on the mailbox. Four kids in costumes glumly look in their bag, which is labeled &amp;ldquo;Government Workers.&amp;rdquo; One says, &amp;ldquo;I got a rock.&amp;rdquo; The witch responds, &amp;ldquo;Same&amp;rdquo; and a ghost says &amp;ldquo;Me too.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A political cartoon titled &amp;quot;BASKETBALL TIPOFF&amp;quot; depicts four men dressed like stereotypical gangsters in the crowd at an NBA game. One of the men wears a fedora and whispers to another, &amp;quot;He&#039;s taking a dive in the next quarter.&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Dana Summers / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A man and a woman in a pick-up truck drive on a bumpy, makeshift road as construction cones fly about. The woman in the passenger seat says, &amp;ldquo;I don&amp;rsquo;t want to go four-wheelin&amp;rsquo; Henry! Get back on the road!&amp;rdquo; The man says, &amp;ldquo;This IS the road!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

New York mayoral candidate Andew Cuomo answers the door on Halloween in this political cartoon. He&amp;rsquo;s frightened by a trick-or-treater shaped like a piece of paper with the words, &amp;ldquo;Latest polls.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This two panel political cartoon depicts a man in a small row boat on the left side. He sings &amp;ldquo;Row, Row, Row Your Boat&amp;rdquo; merrily to himself. The right side of the image depicts the man and the boat being engulfed by a massive explosion as a USA jet flies overhead.

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This editorial cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Shutdown Day 30: Take your child to work day because working without pay meant firing the babysitter.&amp;rdquo; It depicts an air traffic control tower where three adults work to land planes while their kids stand nearby.

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

