41 political cartoons for October 2025
Editorial cartoonists take on Donald Trump, ICE, Stephen Miller, the government shutdown, a peace plan in the Middle East, Jeffrey Epstein, and more.
-
Pentagon unable to name boat strike casualties
Speed Read The Pentagon has so far acknowledged 14 strikes
-
King Charles strips Andrew of ‘prince’ title
Speed Read He will now be known only as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor
-
Trump limits refugees mostly to white South Africans
Speed Read The administration is capping the number of refugees at 7,500
-
-
-
Is Mike Johnson rendering the House ‘irrelevant’?
Talking Points Speaker has put the House on indefinite hiatus
-
Judge rules US attorney ‘unlawfully serving’
Speed Read Bill Essayli had been serving in the role without Senate confirmation
-
Trump ends Asia trip with Xi meeting, nuke threat
Speed Read Trump had spent the last six days in Asia
-
‘Businesses that lose money and are uncompetitive won’t survive’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
What does history say about Trump’s moves in Latin America?
Today's Big Question ‘Bitter memories’ surface as the US targets Venezuela
-
Border Patrol gets scrutiny in court, gains power in ICE
Speed Read Half of the new ICE directors are reportedly from DHS’s more aggressive Customs and Border Protection branch