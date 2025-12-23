‘Tension has been building inside Heritage for a long time’

‘The Heritage Foundation blows up’

The Wall Street Journal editorial board

The “debate over the direction of the post-Trump right is underway, and one of the first casualties is the Heritage Foundation,” says The Wall Street Journal editorial board. Some of its “most important conservative scholars and their policy departments said they are leaving.” The foundation “might still play a role under new leadership, but its board has been slow to appreciate the internal dissatisfaction.” It “abandoned its principles, it is losing its people, and soon there might not be much left.”

‘How Trump’s war on wind reveals a broken government’

Hayes Brown at MS NOW

The Trump administration will “pause leases for ongoing offshore wind farm construction projects,” which is “another example of the administration’s ongoing war on clean energy production,” says Hayes Brown. This has “all the markings of a federal government geared to reverse-engineering justifications for acting on President Donald Trump’s obsessions.” The “scramble to scuttle wind farms at a time like this only serves to underscore how much Trump’s vendettas are costing this country.”

‘Why holiday music charts are stuck in the past’

Taylor Crumpton at Time

For the “past 30 years, Mariah Carey has dominated the Christmas season,” which “begs the question, is there even room for a new Christmas song, or are we doomed to listen to Mariah Carey year after year?” says Taylor Crumpton. Even though “Billboard changed its criteria to prevent chart stagnation, the annual revival of holiday classics on music streaming services leads to an ongoing monopolization of old Christmas songs at the top of the Billboard Holiday 100 chart.”

‘When the AI bubble bursts, humans will finally have their chance to take back control’

Rafael Behr at The Guardian

AI represents a “synthetic pseudo-reality mediated by the sycophantic mechanical offspring of narcissist Silicon Valley oligarchs,” says Rafael Behr. The “real bubble is not stock valuations but the inflated ego of an industry that thinks it is just one more data center away from computational divinity.” When the “correction comes, when the US’ Icarus economy hits the cold sea, there will be a chance for other voices to be heard on the subject of risk and regulation.”

