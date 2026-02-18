‘Poor time management isn’t just an inconvenience’
‘You aren’t “too busy.” You’re making a choice.’
Bill Korman at USA Today
February is “National Time Management Month, which feels almost ironic because if Americans were good at managing time, we probably wouldn’t need a reminder,” says Bill Korman. Time is the “true currency of life. Yet, most of us act as if we’re victims of a cruel shortage instead of owners of a mismanaged asset.” When people “mishandle time, our health suffers,” and this “shows up as burnout, anxiety, weight gain, heart problems and a constant feeling of being behind.”
‘Analog is back, and my millennial heart couldn’t be happier’
Tayo Bero at The Guardian
Analog is “back, and it feels like we need it more than ever,” says Tayo Bero. In a “world where getting just about anything done means being sucked into a digital black hole of apps, sign-up forms, harrowing social media feeds and carnivorous advertisers, it’s no surprise that we keep reaching back for the comfort of the physical: polaroids, vinyl records, real birthday cards.” This “helps us slow down and appreciate a world where not everything is online.”
‘A surprising theory for why some people become criminals’
Abdallah Fayyad at The Boston Globe
One of the “fascinating things about crime is that we don’t actually know what’s behind the spikes and declines in criminal behavior,” says Abdallah Fayyad. When it “comes to trying to predict” crimes, the “problem with these theories is that they tend to be frozen in time.” Studies have “followed single age cohorts — that is, people born around the same time,” and “birth year could very well be just as much a contributing factor to crime as anything else.”
‘The SAVE Act’s virtuous goals are not worth the cost’
The National Review editors
The SAVE Act “aims at a virtuous and popular end: ensuring that only U.S. citizens vote in federal elections. And many of the criticisms of the bill are overblown,” says the National Review editors. But it “continues a step in the wrong direction in federalizing elections.” Calls for “Republicans to end the Senate filibuster in order to pass it would cause great mischief in exchange for very modest ends. Senate Republicans should not sell their patrimony for this mess of pottage.”
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
