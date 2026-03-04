‘The free world needs more air defense rounds’
‘Is the US running out of ammo?’
The Wall Street Journal editorial board
The Iran war is “still in its early days, but the press is playing the wrap-it-up music by warning that America and its allies lack air defenses for a long fight,” says The Wall Street Journal editorial board. The White House will have to “elevate U.S. weapons lines to a national priority.” The U.S. “can choose to build more weapons,” but it “doesn’t matter how many missiles are in the cabinet if our enemies conclude America won’t accept risk to defend itself.”
‘Gucci needs fresher ideas than “sex sells”’
Andrea Felsted at Bloomberg
The “luxury sector must excite customers enough to tempt them to buy, rather than repel them with missteps such as the rampant price increases of the past five years,” says Andrea Felsted. After a “two-year, industry-wide slump, even competitors are rooting for Gucci.” The company wants to “re-establish Gucci at the cutting edge,” but “relying on nostalgia can only take the brand so far.” Making a “more rounded collection with wide-ranging appeal” will “take time.”
‘University presidents face a “Star Trek”-like Kobayashi Maru moment’
James T. Harris at the Chicago Tribune
In some “academic circles, especially at public universities, it is now common for presidents to adopt a policy of neutrality,” says James T. Harris. Educators are “currently facing their own Kobayashi Maru moment — defend social justice on their campus or openly criticize the actions of the federal government and put the federal funding vital to their students and the institutions they serve at risk.” One “could argue that silence is understandable given the certain retribution.”
‘A middle powers club would make the world more dangerous’
Manjari Chatterjee Miller at Foreign Policy
The “sight of a North American country working with three of the Indo-Pacific’s largest economies” underscores the “new salience of middle powers,” says Manjari Chatterjee Miller. But “while middle-power diplomacy has suddenly become ubiquitous, there is a widespread misunderstanding of not only the nature of these countries but also the risks of their collective rise.” These countries are “unable or unwilling to step up regionally or globally to define a more general agenda for international order.”
