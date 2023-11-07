Former President Donald Trump testified for about four hours at his New York civil fraud trial on Monday, and Tuesday's newspapers judged him a pugilistic defendant. The New York Daily News called his insult-filled testimony "Don's sour whine," while USA Today said Trump let loose a "political spectacle" in the courtroom. The New York Post, with uncharacteristic restraint, called Monday's testimony an "open and 'shut' case" over a photo of Trump pantomiming silence.

The New York Times, a day after highlighting new polling showing Trump leading President Biden in five swing stages despite his multiple trials, reported Tuesday that if Trump is "convicted and sentenced in any of his cases, some voters appear ready to turn on him — to the point where he could lose the 2024 election."

USA Today marked the off-year Election Day by pointing out the ways it is serving as a "stress test" for the big national elections in 2024, plus rounding up some of state and local elections of note on Tuesday.

(Image credit: New York Daily News)

(Image credit: The Washington Post)

(Image credit: The New York Times)

(Image credit: New York Post)