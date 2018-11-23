'Even in grief we are banned'

A round-up of the headlines from the UK front pages

By The Week Staff
last updated

The Daily Mail leads on the cases of the grieving parents of a teenager who fought doctors who wanted to withdraw her life-extending treatment. "Even in grief we are banned from saying her name", says the paper, referring to a court order that prevents her name from being published.

The Financial Times says that Housing Secretary Michael Gove's plans to end "no-fault" evictions in England have been "put back on ice" due to infighting in the Tory Party. "There are a number of landlords in the whips office who are amplifying the level of concern among Tory MPs and holding things up," a Whitehall official tells the paper.

NHS waiting lists in England could continue to worsen until the next general election after figures released on Thursday showed they'd hit a record high, said the iPaper. Rishi Sunak blames striking doctors and consultants for derailing his plan to cut waiting lists, which hit a record 7.7m people.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

Daily Mail

(Image credit: Daily Mail)

FT

(Image credit: FT)

The Guardian

(Image credit: The Guardian)

Daily Telegraph

(Image credit: Daily Telegraph)

The Times

(Image credit: The Times)

The i

(Image credit: The i)
Explore More
Today's Newspapers

Continue reading for free

We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.

Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.

The Week Staff
Latest