The Daily Mail leads on the cases of the grieving parents of a teenager who fought doctors who wanted to withdraw her life-extending treatment. "Even in grief we are banned from saying her name", says the paper, referring to a court order that prevents her name from being published.

The Financial Times says that Housing Secretary Michael Gove's plans to end "no-fault" evictions in England have been "put back on ice" due to infighting in the Tory Party. "There are a number of landlords in the whips office who are amplifying the level of concern among Tory MPs and holding things up," a Whitehall official tells the paper.

NHS waiting lists in England could continue to worsen until the next general election after figures released on Thursday showed they'd hit a record high, said the iPaper. Rishi Sunak blames striking doctors and consultants for derailing his plan to cut waiting lists, which hit a record 7.7m people.

