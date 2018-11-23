'Even in grief we are banned'
A round-up of the headlines from the UK front pages
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The Daily Mail leads on the cases of the grieving parents of a teenager who fought doctors who wanted to withdraw her life-extending treatment. "Even in grief we are banned from saying her name", says the paper, referring to a court order that prevents her name from being published.
The Financial Times says that Housing Secretary Michael Gove's plans to end "no-fault" evictions in England have been "put back on ice" due to infighting in the Tory Party. "There are a number of landlords in the whips office who are amplifying the level of concern among Tory MPs and holding things up," a Whitehall official tells the paper.
NHS waiting lists in England could continue to worsen until the next general election after figures released on Thursday showed they'd hit a record high, said the iPaper. Rishi Sunak blames striking doctors and consultants for derailing his plan to cut waiting lists, which hit a record 7.7m people.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
-
10 things you need to know today: September 17, 2023
Daily Briefing Texas AG Ken Paxton acquitted in impeachment trial, Kim Jong Un returning to North Korea after rare foreign trip to Russia, and more
By Justin Klawans Published
-
6 exciting homes in college towns
It doesn't hurt to look!
By The Week Staff Published
-
Crossword: September 17, 2023
The Week’s daily crossword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published