'Trump teed up'

Former President Donald Trump is "teed up to testify" Monday in his New York civil business fraud trial, following last week's testimony by sons Eric and Donald Jr., the New York Daily News highlights. The New York Times reports that, based on its new polling, Trump is also teed up to beat President Biden in five of six key swing states in 2024.

If Trump were to win next year, he and his allies are working to "plot their revenge" on critics using the Justice Department, The Washington Post reported. The Boston Globe, pointing to Tuesday's local elections around the country, suggests a lot depends on how potent an electoral issue new restrictions on abortion access continues to be.

The major newspapers report on Israel's military advancing ground campaign in the Gaza Strip, the growing calls for a cease-fire or "humanitarian pause," and Secretary of State Antony Blinken's flurried Mideast tour to try and keep the Israel-Hamas conflict from spreading. The Houston Chronicle looks at how the conflict is already spreading locally, in communities across the U.S.

