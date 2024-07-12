'Blunder of the world'
A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
President Joe Biden has vowed to "stay in the race" and insisted he can "beat Trump", said The Wall Street Journal, but even at the "high-stakes" news conference he "made some flubs". The New York Post joins the chorus, describing his latest slips as the "Blunder of the World". Record heat is persisting, which is "stunning even forecasters", says The New York Times, as Las Vegas "hits 118". But a year after the Vermont floods, there has been a "painful deja vu" for locals, says The Boston Globe as tributaries of the Winooski River "burst their banks again" amid "heavy storms". As inflation eases, rates cuts "may not be far behind", says The Washington Post, giving "long-awaited relief" to households and businesses.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A risky bull run, a street dance-off, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
Nick Bryant: former BBC Washington correspondent chooses his five favourite books
The Week Recommends Journalist recommends works by Clive James, Anna Funder and more
By The Week UK Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: What is Project 2025?
Podcast Plus, trouble in the Indian Ocean and life on Mars
By The Week Staff Published
-
'Not all politicians want to be jerks'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
'Trump teed up'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
'Fallen star of crypto'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
'Petty acts of hate'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
'Raging BULL!'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
'Even horrific news is a relief'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
'Hubris and mixed signals'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
Female frogs 'fake death' to avoid advances
Tall Tales And other stories from the stranger side of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published