'Blunder of the world'

A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages

U.S. newspapers
(Image credit: optimistic7liss / Getty Images)
By
published
intoday's newspapers

President Joe Biden has vowed to "stay in the race" and insisted he can "beat Trump", said The Wall Street Journal, but even at the "high-stakes" news conference he "made some flubs". The New York Post joins the chorus, describing his latest slips as the "Blunder of the World". Record heat is persisting, which is "stunning even forecasters", says The New York Times, as Las Vegas "hits 118". But a year after the Vermont floods, there has been a "painful deja vu" for locals, says The Boston Globe as tributaries of the Winooski River "burst their banks again" amid "heavy storms". As inflation eases, rates cuts "may not be far behind", says The Washington Post, giving "long-awaited relief" to households and businesses.

New York Post

(Image credit: New York Post)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Today's Newspapers Us News
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week Staff
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸