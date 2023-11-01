'Raging BULL!'

The New York Post spotlights a "bellowing Robert Di Niro" testifying at the federal lawsuit filed against him by a former assistant, noting that the actor "begrudgingly copped" to once asking her to scratch his back "before exploding, 'you got me!'"

But the top story in all Wednesday's papers is Israel's bombing of Gaza's crowded Jabaliya refugee camp, which killed a senior Hamas leader but also "left scores dead and wounded" civilians, The Washington Post noted. Video of the scene showed Palestinians digging with their hands through rubble around a massive crater "to extract bodies and survivors, many of them children," The Wall Street Journal said.

The Houston Chronicle also highlights "a growing rash of violence targeting postal carriers" in America's fourth-largest city and across the country. The New York Times looks at how an Orlando, Florida, school district's banning of cellphones made students "agonize but perk up."

