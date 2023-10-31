'Even horrific news is a relief'

The Los Angeles Times, like most major U.S. newspapers, leads with the Israel-Hamas war, but focuses on how Israel's confirmation Monday that Hamas murdered a young German-Israeli festival-goer, Shani Louk, at least gave closure to the 22-year-old's family and friends. Hundreds of other Israelis are being held hostage in a war zone or dead but not yet identified.

The New York Times reports on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's rejection of a cease-fire, and on how President Biden has "tempered" his "unambiguous support" for Israel's response to the massacre with intensifying criticism of its Gaza offensive. The Wall Street Journal says in Israel, too, Netanyahu is fighting for "political survival."

The Houston Chronicle leads with Saturday's stabbing murder of a Muslim pediatrician outside her home. The Chronicle also profiles the "rather ordinary" life of a suburban mom with a "corporate 9-to-5" who also happens to be a sought-after ghost hunter.

(Image credit: Los Angeles Times)

(Image credit: The New York Times)

(Image credit: Houston Chronicle)

(Image credit: The Wall Street Journal)