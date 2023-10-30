'Hubris and mixed signals'

The war in Gaza leads most major newspapers Monday. The New York Times takes a deep look at Israel's "hubris and missed signals" as Hamas prepared the attack that shattered "the country's once invincible sense of security."

The Washington Post looks at how the toll of another Mideast war, in Yemen, is being exacerbated by a "brutal mix of heat and hunger." The Post also reports that a string of conservative rulings from the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals is "testing the Supreme Court" to see how far right it will veer.

USA Today and the New York Daily News lead with the continued mourning of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry and the "anguish" from the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, last week.

