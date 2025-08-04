Missionaries using tech to contact Amazon's Indigenous people

Wealthy US-backed evangelical groups are sending drones to reach remote and uncontacted tribes, despite legal prohibitions

Collage of images including indigenous people, a rosary on a Bible, walkie-talkies and a biplane
'It is not unusual for 50% of any one group to be wiped out within a year of first contact by diseases such as measles and influenza'
(Image credit: Marian Femenias-Moratinos / Getty Images)
By
published

More uncontacted people live in Brazil's Amazon rainforest than anywhere else in the world.

Consisting of about 100 isolated groups, they are aware of the outside world and some have limited trading relationships with neighbours – but most have chosen to live in voluntary isolation. And with good reason: contact has almost always been disastrous for them, from enslavement during the 19th-century rubber boom to more recent land grabs by illegal loggers and cattle ranchers.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸