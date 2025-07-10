Trump threatens Brazil with 50% tariffs

He accused Brazil's current president Lula of leading a 'witch hunt' against far-right former leader Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil&#039;s former president Jair Bolsonaro arrives for a rally in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in March
(Image credit: Mauro Pimentel / AFP via Getty Images)
What happened

President Donald Trump Wednesday announced plans to impose a 50% tariff on all Brazilian imports, in part due to the treatment of its far-right former leader Jair Bolsonaro. In a letter posted on social media, Trump accused Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of leading a "witch hunt" against Bolsonaro, who is facing prosecution over his alleged role in a plot to overturn the country's 2022 election. The threatened tariffs on Brazil, Latin America's biggest economy, would be the highest yet imposed on any nation by the Trump administration.

