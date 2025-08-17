Trump and Modi: the end of a beautiful friendship?

Harsh US tariffs designed to wrest concessions from Delhi have been condemned as 'a new form of imperialism'

Students from Gurukul School of Art carry a poster of Narendra Modi and Donald Trump outside their school
Students from the Gurukul School of Art in Mumbai carrying a poster of Narendra Modi and Donald Trump
(Image credit: Ashish Vaishnav / SOPA Images / LightRocket / Getty Images)
By
published

"The bear hugs have gone. The smiles have curled into sneers." The former friendship between Donald Trump and Indian PM Narendra Modi has descended into acrimony, said Amrit Dhillon and George Grylls in The Times.

India has been left reeling by Trump's decision to hit it with 50% tariffs. It's the penalty for Modi's refusal to cease buying Vladimir Putin's oil. Only a few months ago, Trump called Modi a "true friend", and Modi even breached protocol to urge the Indian diaspora in the US to vote for Trump during his second presidential campaign. Now the "easy badinage" between the two has been replaced with insults (Trump claimed that Modi doesn't care "how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian war machine").

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸