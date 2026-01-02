Wave of cancellations prompt Kennedy Center turmoil

Accusations and allegations fly as artists begin backing off their regularly scheduled appearances

WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 29: A view of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts which was recently renamed the âThe Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the performing artsâ in Washington, DC on December 29, 2025. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Why a new round of artists are saying ‘no’ to a cultural institution.
When the board of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts voted in mid-December to add President Donald Trump’s name to the iconic concert hall, they did so, said Vice President for Public Relations Roma Daravi, to reflect “unequivocal bipartisan support for America’s cultural center for generations to come.” But in the weeks since Trump’s name first graced the Kennedy Center building, the storied performance space has seen a wave of cancellations by longtime performers. Some directly linked their decision to the center’s MAGA rebrand — prompting a round of recriminations and threats from administration figures.

These are ‘not symbolic gestures’

And on Monday, the New York-based Doug Varone and the Dancers troupe announced it had canceled an upcoming April performance at the center “despite an invitation,” said WUSA. “With the latest act of Donald J. Trump renaming the Center after himself,” Varone said on Instagram, “we can no longer permit ourselves nor ask our audiences to step inside this once great institution.”

This “fresh round of cancellations” follows “earlier artist backlash” this spring, when multiple high-profile artists distanced themselves from the center after Trump “named himself the institution’s chairman,” the Los Angeles Times said. Crucially, these latest cancellations are “not symbolic gestures,” said Mediaite. They involve “real money, professional risk and decisions artists did not make lightly.”

“This is how I keep the lights on,” said musician Kristy Lee on Instagram, announcing her Kennedy Center cancellation. “But losing my integrity would cost me more than any paycheck.”

Accusations of ‘classic intolerance’

The wave of cancellations has prompted a particularly harsh response from Kennedy Center President Richard Grenell, a longtime Trump ally and advisor who threatened a $1 million lawsuit against Redd in a letter obtained by ABC News. The decision to cancel the jazz shows was, Grenell said, “classic intolerance” and an example of “sad bullying tactics employed by certain elements on the left.”

“Your dismal ticket sales and lack of donor support, combined with your last-minute cancellation has cost us considerably,” said Grenell. “This is your official notice that we will seek $1 million in damages from you for this political stunt.”

The Kennedy Center plans to pursue the suit “after the holidays,” National Public Radio said. But Grenell’s position “requires believing that politics” only entered into the Kennedy Center’s equations “when artists objected to the renaming, not when the renaming happened,” said Mediaite. By “labelling dissenting artists extremists,” Grenell “shifts attention away” from the initial renaming that “set everything in motion” and “discourages others from making the same connection publicly.”

