US election: who the billionaires are backing

More billionaires have endorsed Kamala Harris than Donald Trump, but among the wealthiest of all, the split is more even

Photo collage of Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg
Elon Musk is one of Trump's most prominent backers; Bill Gates has allegedly donated to Harris, while Mark Zuckerberg's allegiances remain murky
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

America's richest men at last have something in common with its poorest voters: they can't agree on who their next president should be.

With less than a week to go before the US election, at least 100 billionaires have backed either Kamala Harris or Donald Trump, according to analysis by Forbes. While most of the country's estimated 813 billionaires have opted to "watch from the sidelines", 83 have publicly endorsed the vice president and 52 the former president.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸