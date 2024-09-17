Trump assassination attempt: do former presidents need more protection?

Secret Service director says 'paradigm shift' needed after second Trump attack sparks calls for more resources

Donald Trump is injured at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on 13 July 2024
Donald Trump was shot and injured at a rally in Pennsylvania in July
(Image credit: Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)
By
published

The head of the US Secret Service has said it needs to rethink its approach to protecting current and former presidents after Donald Trump survived a second assassination attempt in as many months.

Acting director Ronald Rowe said the agency needed a "paradigm shift" to "get out of a reactive model and get to a readiness model". Rowe acknowledged that resources had been stretched thin during a particularly divisive presidential campaign season.

Donald Trump Secret Service 2024 Presidential Election Joe Biden
