‘America today isn’t just looking to overcome’
‘How can Newsom stay relevant? Become the new FDR.’
Anita Chabria at the Los Angeles Times
There is a “warm spotlight of never-ending press coverage that aspiring presidential contender Gavin Newsom has enjoyed,” says Anita Chabria. Newsom should “take inspiration from President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who not only pulled America through the Depression, but rebuilt trust in democracy with a truly big-tent government.” It’s “time to once again embrace the values — inclusiveness, equity, dignity for all — that too many Democrats have expeditiously dropped to appease MAGA.”
‘Tom Brady cloned his dog instead of rescuing one. Now I like him even less.’
Rex Huppke at USA Today
Tom Brady had his “dog cloned via a company he has invested in, Colossal Biosciences,” which “makes the new pup seem a bit like a four-legged branding opportunity,” says Rex Huppke. There are “far better ways to get a different dog, ways that don’t involve dropping $50,000, an extravagant sum that few dog lovers could ever afford.” Cloning is a “charade, an expensive one that comes at the expense of animals in desperate need of safe, loving homes.”
‘Trump must look beyond Gaza to the West Bank’
Hagai El-Ad at The American Conservative
President Donald Trump is “ushering in the possibility of de facto international protection for Palestinians in Gaza — an idea so loathed by Israel, it would be unimaginable if not for Trump,” says Hagai El-Ad. But the “reality on the ground remains dire and unstable.” If the “Trump administration is serious about regional stability, it cannot continue to ignore the quite literal fires Israel is lighting all across the West Bank.”
‘The “Predator” franchise has gone “woke,” and it’s not going broke’
Rebecca Onion at Slate
“Predator: Badlands” is “about a less-powerful warrior overcoming inherent disadvantage to prevail over enemies,” but is “also the movie that proves it: Dan Trachtenberg is turning the ‘Predator’ franchise feminist,” says Rebecca Onion. Audiences don’t “go to ‘Predator’ movies for their politics, and I don’t think this one is any exception, but I do think that, decades in, every franchise needs to find a way to mix things up, and Trachtenberg has done it.”
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
-
-
