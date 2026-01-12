Striking homes with indoor pools
Featuring a Queen Anne mansion near Chicago and mid-century modern masterpiece in Washington
Highland Park, Ill.
This 1890 seven-bedroom Queen Anne mansion in a Chicago suburb on Lake Michigan has a window-lined lap pool with an inset ceiling mural of the night sky. Its updated kitchen overlooks the lake, while a freshly finished lower level has a billiards table, a wine room, a wet bar, and play zones.
Outside is a yard and a path to a spacious patio. $3,800,000. Eileen Campbell, Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty, (847) 757-5181
Ridgefield, Conn.
Situated in a historic downtown area, this 1917 colonial has a pool with wooden barrel ceilings, stacked stone walls, radiant-heated floors, and a wall of French doors that opens to a patio. The renovated eight-bedroom features parquet floors, crown molding, columns, arched doorways, and formal rooms with paneled built-ins; an elevator connects all levels.
On more than an acre, the lot includes mature trees, lawns, and landscaping. $4,300,000. Julie Setterlund, William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, (203) 253-2552
Renton, Wash.
Designed by architect Larry Woodin, a Frank Lloyd Wright expert, this 1979 mid-century modern home incorporates a pool in a brick-and-wood-clad room with an oversize skylight and floor-to-ceiling windows. The five-bedroom features light wood and brown brick throughout, with windows framing mountain and forest views, plus it has a theater, a rec room, and exercise rooms.
On more than 5 acres, the evergreen-filled lot is 30 minutes from Seattle. $3,189,000. Steve Honnen, Coldwell Banker Bain of Kirkland, (206) 819-6166
Wilmington, Vt.
Set in the Chimney Hill residential community in southern Vermont, this updated 2007 three-bedroom has access to a shared indoor oval pool with rustic wood walls and beamed ceilings. The lodge-style home has
a great room with wood-clad ceilings, roofline windows, and a pellet stove.
The half-acre lot is completed with a wraparound deck, a yard, and forest views; group amenities include a hot tub, clubhouse, gym, and sports courts. $559,000. Adam Palmiter, Berkley Veller Greenwood-Dover, (802) 461-5871
