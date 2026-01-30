6 homes with incredible balconies
Featuring a graceful terrace above the trees in Utah and a posh wraparound in New York City
Chicago
This condo in a 2018 building in the West Loop has a wraparound balcony with a glass perimeter, dining space, and city and sky views. The modern five-bedroom has a direct elevator, heated concrete floors, walls of windows, and a clean-lined kitchen with a waterfall quartz island and high-end appliances.
The eco building features hospital-grade air filters, a green roof, and walkable access to dining, shops, and amenities. $4,100,000. Laura England, Compass, (312) 543-3178
Asheville, N.C.
About 15 minutes north of downtown, this 2018 modern mountain home’s two covered balconies overlook the woods and the Blue Ridge mountains. The award-winning four-bedroom features an open plan with wide-plank oak floors, floor-to-ceiling glass walls, and a fitness room.
The skylighted kitchen has flat-panel walnut cabinets, an eat-in island, a wine fridge, a walk-in pantry, and an induction range. The sloped, landscaped half-acre lot offers a terrace and a two-car garage. $4,500,000. Marilyn Wright, Premier Sotheby’s International, (828) 279-3980
Sundance, Utah
Architect Frank Ferguson designed Hummingbird Haus, a three-story, organic modern home in a gated community above Sundance Mountain
Resort; its cantilevered balcony is beneath a deck looking out at the
evergreens of the Black Forest. Glass panels line the four-bedroom’s
main floor, which is anchored by a stacked-stone fireplace flanked by built-ins.
The ski-in, ski-out residence is about 15 minutes from the resort’s bars, dining, and entertainment. $3,995,000. Jaisa Bishop, Windermere Real Estate—Southwest/Luxury Portfolio International, (858) 382-6428
Miami
This five-bedroom, glam condo in a 2020 Glencoe-area building has a covered balcony with a glass fence, wood-look flooring, and water views. The apartment features 11-foot ceilings, stone floors, a primary suite with a large walk-in closet, and a chef’s kitchen with a Sub-Zero refrigerator. An alfresco dining alcove has a spiral staircase to a private roof-deck.
Among the building’s amenities are a gym, spa, concierge, and pool. $5,795,000. Ismael Moreira, Cervera Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (786) 514-6781
New York City
In the Upper East Side’s Lenox Hill neighborhood, this 1999 two-bedroom penthouse has a wraparoundbalcony with a brick boundary wall, turf floors, plantings, an awning, and expansive skyline views.
The full-floor condo has a gas fireplace with stone surround, and its maximalist decor features custom European wallpapers and color-infused walls. A 410-square-foot studio is also part of the sale. Amenities include a gym, playroom, bike room, and a concierge. $7,885,000. Ian Slater, Compass, (646) 645-8192
Dallas
Less than a block from Exall Park in the Bryan Place neighborhood, this 2005 two-bedroom top-floor loft has an awning-covered balcony with glass-brick privacy walls and a wrought-iron railing. The home features exposed ducts, concrete floors and ceilings, glass-paned walls and sliders, a Toto bidet in the primary bath, and in-unit laundry.
The building includes a saltwater pool, a roof terrace, parking, and a fitness room. $575,000. Terri Brak Thomas and Alex Lazcano, Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, (773) 617-9488
