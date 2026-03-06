9 sleep-promoting products to help you adjust to Daylight Saving Time

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

Let the clock spring forward all its wants. You’re going to refuse to fall back on your sleep needs. Because a little preparation can help you get through Daylight Saving Time feeling — would you believe it? — refreshed.

Bearaby Second Skin sheets

Great sleep starts with great sheets (Image credit: Bearaby)

Regulating body temperature is crucial for good sleep, and Bearaby’s “buttery-soft” Second Skin sheets are “cool and breathable,” said Esquire. The 100% bamboo material is blended with “scent-free” smart botanicals like peppermint extract and marine proteins, which have “naturally cleansing properties” that “help kill bacteria” and limit irritants like pet dander and dust mites. Each set comes with a fitted sheet, flat sheet and two pillowcases. They all remain silky smooth after washing. (starting at $269, Bearaby)

Brick app-blocker

Brick stops you from doomscrolling the night away (Image credit: Brick)

Scrolling your phone before bed is never a good idea — it stimulates your brain, keeping you awake for “hours beyond your normal bedtime” and delaying REM sleep, said the Cleveland Clinic. There’s also the issue of blue light exposure, which mimics daylight and can “make you feel more alert.”

Enter Brick, an app-blocking device. Choose the apps you want to be locked out of, then place your phone against the Brick magnet; you won’t be able to access them until you tap the Brick again. Many users put their Brick in another room so it’s out of reach and doing so makes unlocking their phone “more intentional,” said Women’s Health. There’s also a timer showing how long your phone has been bricked, and for those who “love a streak,” this is an “incentive” to keep the clock running. ($59, Brick)

The Laundress Beauty Sleep laundry detergent and fabric spray set

This set keeps your sheets and sleepwear looking and smelling fresh (Image credit: The Laundress)

Washing your sheets with Beauty Sleep detergent and spritzing the fabric with the accompanying spray will “take your wind-down routine to a whole other level,” said Rolling Stone. The detergent, designed for bedding and sleepwear, has a “dreamy” scent with notes of “spicy sandalwood and warm, night-blooming jasmine and lavender.” The spray freshens linens and smooths wrinkles, giving you yet another reason to “dive into bed at night.” ($45, The Laundress)

Layla Kapok pillow

These pillows cool you down, so you can rest comfortably (Image credit: Layla)

Some pillows work best for back sleepers; others for those who snooze on their sides. The “plush and supportive” Layla Kapok cooling pillow is a “favorite” for combination sleepers, said Good Housekeeping, thanks to its “adjustable design and softer feel.” The fill is made of shredded memory foam and environmentally friendly fibers from Kapok tree pods, and if the pillow feels “too firm” or “too high,” zip it open and remove some of the material. Customizing the fill to your preference prevents waking with a sore neck. ($109, Layla)

Le Bon Shoppe Cloud socks

Make your feet feel like they’re on cloud nine (Image credit: Le Bon Shoppe)

Wearing socks to bed keeps your feet warm and toasty, but that’s not the only benefit. Studies have shown doing so boosts sleep quality, resulting in a longer sleep time and limited awakenings. Le Bon Shoppe’s “luxe” Cloud socks are “perfectly named and up to the job,” said Wirecutter. Made from a relaxed cotton-blend terry, they are both “cozy and breathable,” with a “pillowy” feel on the outside. There are 15 color options available, including the sunny yellow Lemon Water and rich Bijou Blue. ($16, Le Bon Shoppe)

LectroFan EVO

Fall asleep to gentle ocean or fan sounds (Image credit: Sound of Sleep)

With the touch of a button, you can fall asleep to the soothing sounds of ocean surf or a whirring electric fan, rather than environmental noises like “barking dogs and snoring roommates,” said Wirecutter. The LectroFan EVO features 22 electronically generated sounds, including “crisp” variations of white, pink and brown noise. It is “small but mighty,” weighing just over a pound, and the compact size means you can easily find space for it on your nightstand. There’s also an audio jack if you prefer to connect it to headphones. ($60, Sound of Sleep)

Nodpod sleep mask

Enjoy a weighted blanket for your eyes (Image credit: Nodpod)

The gentle pressure of this weighted sleep mask helps quickly whisk you to dreamland. Sleep experts believe the “firm touch” of a weighted product “may calm the brain’s fight-or-flight response,” lowering stress and leading to a sense of peacefulness, said the Los Angeles Times. Nodpod’s mask targets four key pressure points, and because it doesn’t have a strap, can be placed over the eyes or around the head. The fleece outer layer is “super soft” and feels “soothing and blissful,” said Vogue. ($38, Nodpod)

Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light

When the SmartSleep Wake-Up Light turns on, that’s your signal to get out of bed (Image credit: Philips)

Sunrise alarm clocks offer a gentle way to wake up. They “mimic the light from the sun” and play “calming noises and audio tracks in lieu of jarring alarms,” said The Strategist. The SmartSleep light works gradually, going from red to orange to bright yellow during 30 minutes, and comes equipped with five natural wake-up sounds. There is also an FM setting, if you’d rather hear music or your favorite morning talk show. Its “straightforward” design and touchscreen buttons make the light simple to use. ($149, Philips)

Quince European Linen True Blackout Curtains

No sunlight is coming through when these blackout curtains are closed (Image credit: Quince)

These blackout curtains prove there’s no need to sacrifice style for function. They block the sun and reduce outside noise but are made of an “airy” European linen rather than the typical heavy fabric, said Architectural Digest. This is a “welcome departure” from the norm and still results in “making your bedroom pitch black.” Choose from 14 different colors, with the option of adding grommets. ($90, Quince)