‘Television and film can help model these safety measures’

‘“Scream 7” shows us a different way to survive the night’

Kris Brown at USA Today

Amid the “usual jump scares and plot twists, there’s an important safety lesson in the latest installment of ‘Scream.’ And it’s likely something you didn’t even notice: firearms stored locked up in a safe,” says Kris Brown. These “depictions matter.” Storing guns safely is a “key step to preventing these kinds of tragedies,” and “when writers and directors take the time to show characters properly storing their firearms, we can inspire audiences everywhere to do the same.”

Read more

‘Kamala Harris might run for president again in 2028. Please, no.’

Arwa Mahdawi at The Guardian

Kamala Harris “hasn’t ruled out running for president again,” and it “would be very satisfying to see Trump’s misogynistic reign end with a woman in the White House,” says Arwa Mahdawi. But “unless she fundamentally changes as a politician, that woman is never going to be Harris.” The “sooner Harris realizes that and abandons her presidential ambitions the better for all of us. We can’t afford to have the run-up to 2028 be a battle of Democratic egos.”

Read more

‘The idea that Trump was anti-war was always delusional’

Michelle Goldberg at The Seattle Times

The “ludicrous idea of Trump as a promoter of peace — a notion his 2024 campaign leaned into — rests on a deep, willful misunderstanding of Trump’s record and character,” says Michelle Goldberg. It is “true that he broke with key elements of neoconservative ideology, particularly when it comes to nation-building and promoting democracy.” But “what Trump has always hated isn’t conflict but sacrifice, the notion that American power should ever be constrained by a veneer of idealism.”

Read more

‘The economics of night-time work’

Soumaya Keynes at the Financial Times

In “America, it seems, night owls are becoming less common,” says Soumaya Keynes. The “most obvious explanation for the shift is that our economic requirements have evolved in favor of daytime pencil pushers.” Maybe people “do still need some night-time workers to taxi us to early flights or tend to our wounds in the wee hours.” But “perhaps demands elsewhere — and for employees competent enough to do their work in the allotted time — have been stronger.”

Read more