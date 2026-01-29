‘Implementing strengthened provisions help advance aviation safety’

‘Aviation safety demands action — one year after midair collision near Washington National’

Jason Ambrosi at Newsweek

The “anniversary of the deadly midair collision between a military helicopter and a commercial airliner near Washington National Airport is not an abstract memory — it is a somber reminder that we must always do more to advance safety,” says Jason Ambrosi. Aviation safety is “built through vigilance and constant advancement,” and “each layer of protection exists for a reason.” Congress “must strengthen — not stall — the proven safety practices that protect passengers and crews every day.”

Read more

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

‘America needs better economic intelligence’

Noosheen Hashemi at Time

The United States is “competing economically with China without a clear picture of where it is winning, losing, or falling behind,” says Noosheen Hashemi. China “measures economic competition relentlessly,” but the U.S. “relies on backward-looking indicators such as trade balances and foreign direct investment flows.” Those “still matter, but they capture only a fraction of how power is built in a digital economy.” The U.S. “needs modern economic intelligence to match modern economic statecraft.”

Read more

‘“Looksmaxxing” young men are carving up their faces. Being ugly is a lot easier.’

Dave Schilling at The Guardian

Within the “fetid petri dish that we call the internet, looksmaxxing has taken hold with a subsection of otherwise functioning individuals,” says Dave Schilling. To “be a looksmaxxer is to purposefully carve up your face, inject steroids into any willing orifice, and occasionally using crystal meth to suppress your appetite.” Trying to “chase perfection is difficult, requires thousands and thousands of dollars of disposable income, and hurts quite a bit.” That “sort of perfection is not actually possible.”

Read more

‘Trump’s Greenland pursuit has left NATO damaged’

Gregory W. Slayton and Sergei Ivashenko at the National Review

NATO is the “most successful military alliance in the history of the world,” say Gregory W. Slayton and Sergei Ivashenko. President Donald Trump’s “recent threats to annex Greenland have broken this trust.” NATO allies are “now talking about a NATO without its cornerstone — that is, without America. That is a road we, as Westerners and as Americans, do not want to go down.” If “America First really means America Alone, our nation’s and our world’s future is bleak.”

Read more