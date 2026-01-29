‘Implementing strengthened provisions help advance aviation safety’
‘Aviation safety demands action — one year after midair collision near Washington National’
Jason Ambrosi at Newsweek
The “anniversary of the deadly midair collision between a military helicopter and a commercial airliner near Washington National Airport is not an abstract memory — it is a somber reminder that we must always do more to advance safety,” says Jason Ambrosi. Aviation safety is “built through vigilance and constant advancement,” and “each layer of protection exists for a reason.” Congress “must strengthen — not stall — the proven safety practices that protect passengers and crews every day.”
‘America needs better economic intelligence’
Noosheen Hashemi at Time
The United States is “competing economically with China without a clear picture of where it is winning, losing, or falling behind,” says Noosheen Hashemi. China “measures economic competition relentlessly,” but the U.S. “relies on backward-looking indicators such as trade balances and foreign direct investment flows.” Those “still matter, but they capture only a fraction of how power is built in a digital economy.” The U.S. “needs modern economic intelligence to match modern economic statecraft.”
‘“Looksmaxxing” young men are carving up their faces. Being ugly is a lot easier.’
Dave Schilling at The Guardian
Within the “fetid petri dish that we call the internet, looksmaxxing has taken hold with a subsection of otherwise functioning individuals,” says Dave Schilling. To “be a looksmaxxer is to purposefully carve up your face, inject steroids into any willing orifice, and occasionally using crystal meth to suppress your appetite.” Trying to “chase perfection is difficult, requires thousands and thousands of dollars of disposable income, and hurts quite a bit.” That “sort of perfection is not actually possible.”
‘Trump’s Greenland pursuit has left NATO damaged’
Gregory W. Slayton and Sergei Ivashenko at the National Review
NATO is the “most successful military alliance in the history of the world,” say Gregory W. Slayton and Sergei Ivashenko. President Donald Trump’s “recent threats to annex Greenland have broken this trust.” NATO allies are “now talking about a NATO without its cornerstone — that is, without America. That is a road we, as Westerners and as Americans, do not want to go down.” If “America First really means America Alone, our nation’s and our world’s future is bleak.”
How Manchesterism could change the UK
The Explainer The idea involves shifting a centralized government to more local powers
Church of England instates first woman leader
Speed Read Sarah Mullally became the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury
Fed holds rates steady, bucking Trump pressure
Speed Read The Federal Reserve voted to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged
Does standing up to Trump help world leaders at home?
Today’s Big Question Mark Carney’s approval ratings have ‘soared to new highs’ following his Davos speech but other world leaders may not benefit in the same way
‘No one is exempt from responsibility, and especially not elite sport circuits’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
Democrats pledge Noem impeachment if not fired
Speed Read Trump is publicly defending the Homeland Security secretary
‘Being a “hot” country does not make you a good country’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
Trump: A Nobel shakedown
Feature The president accepts gold medal he did not earn
Trump inches back ICE deployment in Minnesota
Speed Read The decision comes following the shooting of Alex Pretti by ICE agents
‘Human trafficking isn’t something that happens “somewhere else”’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
Is the American era officially over?
Talking Points Trump’s trade wars and Greenland push are alienating old allies