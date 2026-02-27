‘They transform spaces of care into instruments of state violence’

‘As Trump’s immigration crackdown continues, hospitals have become a battleground’

Theresa Chang at the San Francisco Chronicle

The Trump administration’s “immigration crackdown has spilled into emergency departments and hospitals across the country,” and hospitals have “become frontlines of heated battles,” says Theresa Chang. Doctors are being “intimidated and directed to violate the Hippocratic Oath, sometimes by their own hospital administrators.” The “moral injury inflicted on clinicians to abandon their oath and ethical duty to patients is immense,” and “clinicians are left to navigate this ethical minefield alone, with patients bearing the consequences.”

‘Cruelty is not strength’

Jane Clementi at Newsweek

The “renewed embrace” of the R-word “represents a microcosm of a larger cultural shift taking place across our nation right now,” says Jane Clementi. The “recent online push to ‘Bring Back Bullying’ is no longer a fringe joke, but an ideology that’s taking our nation by storm and putting real lives at risk.” This is a “warning about who we are becoming.” America is “not suffering from a lack of toughness, but from a growing tolerance for cruelty.”

‘The Olympic loyalty test no one asked for’

Ka Vang at The Minnesota Star Tribune

The “quickest way to make America nervous is to let an Asian American woman make her own decisions, especially if she wins a gold medal,” says Ka Vang. Alysa Liu “fits neatly into the national scrapbook — patriotism with creative-colored hair and sequins.” Eileen Gu has been “cast differently: calculating, opportunistic, suspect.” The “subtext was louder than a starter pistol at the Olympic finals. There is apparently a right way to be Asian American. And there is a wrong way.”

‘Binance’s MAGA-branding strategy’

Jacob Silverman at The Nation

President Donald Trump has “enriched himself far more than any American politician before him,” but he “hasn’t done it alone,” says Jacob Silverman. No company has “provided more financial and logistical support to Trump’s cryptocurrency empire — the engine of his newly acquired wealth — than Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange.” On its “way to becoming the world’s dominant crypto exchange, Binance also became notorious as a financial conduit for cyber criminals, sanctions evaders, and militant groups.”

