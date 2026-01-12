‘Even those in the United States legally are targets’
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
‘Citizens are finally getting it: No one’s safe from Trump’s deportation ambitions’
Gustavo Arellano at the Los Angeles Times
President Donald Trump is “not just going after all undocumented immigrants and limiting legal migration” but has the “goal of remigration — the idea that immigrants of any status should return to their home countries,” says Gustavo Arellano. Now, U.S. citizens Keith Porter, Jr. and Renee Nicole Good, “whose shooting sparked large protests in Minneapolis, are dead.” If this proves to “American citizens and permanent residents once and for all that they’re not safe from ICE, then their deaths weren’t in vain.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
‘AI can’t do soul-searching. Here’s why we need philosophy.’
Kenneth Seeskin at the Chicago Tribune
For “all its strengths — from offering travel tips to investment advice to writing term papers and poetry — AI content is also a double-edged sword, littered with bogus references and conclusions based on biased studies or incomplete information,” says Kenneth Seeskin. At its “best, AI reflects the current thinking on a particular issue,” but “what if the current thinking is wrong?” Unless there are “people willing to challenge the current thinking, the price we pay is intellectual stagnation.”
‘Prepare to be fleeced in online prediction markets’
Abdallah Fayyad at The Boston Globe
Insider trading is “blatantly illegal in traditional financial exchanges like the stock market,” but “insider trading in prediction markets is legally murkier,” says Abdallah Fayyad. That “leaves online platforms with room to create their own rules on insider trading,” and the “federal government seems uninterested in the potential dangers of insider trading in prediction markets.” It “isn’t whether one individual broke the rules; it’s how prevalent anonymity is in prediction markets and how hard it can be to detect insider trading.”
‘Is Lindsey Graham’s foreign policy the new MAGA?’
Jack Hunter at The American Conservative
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is “persona non grata to Trump,” and it is Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) “who plays golf with the president, and who seems to have the neoconservative Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s back in inner-circle conversations and politics,” says Jack Hunter. Now “American foreign policy looks a lot more like Rubio and Graham’s vision than Paul’s, or even Trump’s.” Paul “says Trump is now ‘under the thrall of Lindsey Graham,’” and “by the looks of it, he’s right.”
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Magazine printables - January 16, 2026
Puzzle and Quizzes Magazine printables - January 16, 2026
-
Can Trump make single-family homes affordable by banning big investors?
Talking Points Wall Street takes the blame
-
One great cookbook: ‘Kismet: Bright, Fresh, Vegetable-Loving Recipes’
the week recommends The beauty and wonder of great ingredients and smart cooking
-
‘All of these elements push survivors into silence’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘Space is one of the few areas of bipartisan agreement in Washington’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘If regulators nix the rail merger, supply chain inefficiency will persist’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘Maps are the ideal metaphor for our models of what the world might be’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘Let 2026 be a year of reckoning’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Vance’s ‘next move will reveal whether the conservative movement can move past Trump’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘Care fractures after birth’
instant opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
US citizens are carrying passports amid ICE fears
The Explainer ‘You do what you have to do to avoid problems,’ one person told The Guardian