‘Even those in the United States legally are targets’

‘Citizens are finally getting it: No one’s safe from Trump’s deportation ambitions’

Gustavo Arellano at the Los Angeles Times

President Donald Trump is “not just going after all undocumented immigrants and limiting legal migration” but has the “goal of remigration — the idea that immigrants of any status should return to their home countries,” says Gustavo Arellano. Now, U.S. citizens Keith Porter, Jr. and Renee Nicole Good, “whose shooting sparked large protests in Minneapolis, are dead.” If this proves to “American citizens and permanent residents once and for all that they’re not safe from ICE, then their deaths weren’t in vain.”

Read more

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

‘AI can’t do soul-searching. Here’s why we need philosophy.’

Kenneth Seeskin at the Chicago Tribune

For “all its strengths — from offering travel tips to investment advice to writing term papers and poetry — AI content is also a double-edged sword, littered with bogus references and conclusions based on biased studies or incomplete information,” says Kenneth Seeskin. At its “best, AI reflects the current thinking on a particular issue,” but “what if the current thinking is wrong?” Unless there are “people willing to challenge the current thinking, the price we pay is intellectual stagnation.”

Read more

‘Prepare to be fleeced in online prediction markets’

Abdallah Fayyad at The Boston Globe

Insider trading is “blatantly illegal in traditional financial exchanges like the stock market,” but “insider trading in prediction markets is legally murkier,” says Abdallah Fayyad. That “leaves online platforms with room to create their own rules on insider trading,” and the “federal government seems uninterested in the potential dangers of insider trading in prediction markets.” It “isn’t whether one individual broke the rules; it’s how prevalent anonymity is in prediction markets and how hard it can be to detect insider trading.”

Read more

‘Is Lindsey Graham’s foreign policy the new MAGA?’

Jack Hunter at The American Conservative

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is “persona non grata to Trump,” and it is Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) “who plays golf with the president, and who seems to have the neoconservative Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s back in inner-circle conversations and politics,” says Jack Hunter. Now “American foreign policy looks a lot more like Rubio and Graham’s vision than Paul’s, or even Trump’s.” Paul “says Trump is now ‘under the thrall of Lindsey Graham,’” and “by the looks of it, he’s right.”

Read more