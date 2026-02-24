Minneapolis: What did ICE accomplish?

The city pushed back against ICE's plans

By
published
Border czar Tom Homan: Overseeing the exit
Border czar Tom Homan: Overseeing the exit
(Image credit: AP)

The people of Minneapolis just handed President Trump the “biggest political humiliation” of his second term, said Erika D. Smith in Bloomberg. Border czar Tom Homan last week announced the end of Operation Metro Surge and a “significant drawdown” of the masked ICE and Border Patrol agents whose thuggish, trigger-happy tactics traumatized the city and left two U.S. citizens dead. Homan did his best to “save face,” citing 4,000 undocumented migrants detained, and touting a new agreement with local jails to assist in deportations. But city officials deny any deal, and it took 3,000 federal agents two months to arrest those 4,000 immigrants, at an estimated cost of about $50,000 a detainee. Metro Surge “was a failure by every metric” said Zeeshan Aleem in MS.now. On its first “test drive,” Trump’s fledgling “secret police force” was defeated by citizens armed with smartphones and whistles. And the brutal scenes captured by bystanders—of the killings of protesters Renée Good and Alex Pretti, of people being dragged from their homes and cars, of 5-year-olds being detained—generated some brutal poll numbers. Trump’s approval rating has sunk to about 40%, a plurality of voters say he’s doing a worse job than President Joe Biden, and his approval on immigration is 12 percentage points underwater. For a president once thought to be “unbeatable” on this issue, this could be a turning point.

The “optics” of Metro Surge were a predictable disaster, said National Review in an editorial. The theory was that a muscular show of force in Minneapolis would persuade illegal immigrants nationwide “to self-deport.” But a “broader audience” of Americans was also watching, and they sided with civilians over the agents in camouflage. The operation needed more focus and discipline, and the “no-nonsense” Homan—who recently took over in Minnesota from buffoonish Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino—could have supplied it. But to “throw in the towel” like this, handing a win to leftist “agitators,” sets an awful precedent that will hamstring future efforts to enforce immigration laws.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US