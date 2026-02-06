Minnesota’s legal system buckles under Trump’s ICE surge
Mass arrests and chaotic administration have pushed Twin Cities courts to the brink as lawyers and judges alike struggle to keep pace with ICE’s activity
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
After months of federal occupation by thousands of Department of Homeland Security forces across the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, disruptions to daily life have become commonplace across much of Minnesota — including throughout the local court system, which has been under unprecedented stress from both the volume and nature of the cases before it.
As frustrations from judges, attorneys and civic leaders begin to boil into public view, Minnesota’s courts are struggling on rapidly shifting legal ground. And with no end to the administration’s mass deportation agenda in sight, local courts may be unable to maintain their core functionality in the face of President Donald Trump’s maximalist agenda.
‘The system sucks. This job sucks.’
Operation Metro Surge has seen a “rupture” between the DHS actions on the ground in Minnesota and the Justice Department attorneys who claim they’ve “struggled” to gain ICE cooperation and are “running on fumes to manage the extraordinary workload,” said Politico. It’s a dynamic that has “clogged court dockets” nationwide, but “nowhere more acutely than in Minnesota.” Courts in the state are “buckling beneath the weight of a deluge of cases,” said The New York Times. The resulting “turmoil” has “demoralized prosecutors, outraged judges, exhausted defense lawyers” and, crucially, has left detainees “languishing in detention in violation of court orders.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
“What do you want me to do?” asked federal prosecutor Julie Le of U.S. District Judge Jerry Blackwell during a hearing on Tuesday. “The system sucks. This job sucks. And I am trying every breath that I have so that I can get you what you need.” The remarks offered an “extraordinary window” into the volume of cases “overwhelming federal prosecutors,” said CBS News. At the same time, the incident highlighted the “frustrations of exasperated judges” whose orders are often ignored or lost. Le was later “removed from her role after that outburst,” said The Washington Post, but hers has been “hardly the only voice expressing deep frustration in recent days.”
More than a dozen DOJ lawyers in the U.S. Attorney’s office of Minnesota have quit their posts over the administration’s actions since the start of the deportation surge. Those include members of the civil division, which has been tasked with dealing with “hundreds of lawsuits from migrants who allege that ICE illegally jailed them,” said NPR.
Shifting away from ‘pressing and important priorities’
The glut of deportation cases is impacting more than just immigration court. All the attorneys working on the welfare fraud cases that the administration has used as its impetus for targeting Minnesota have left, forcing the White House to bring in “reinforcements from other states and even the military,” said NPR. The circumstances present a major problem even for experienced lawyers who lack “intimate knowledge of the cases.”
Responding to the “wave of habeas petitions” for detained immigrants has also forced the Minnesota Attorney’s office to “shift its already limited resources from other pressing and important priorities,” said Minnesota U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen in a recent court filing. Accordingly, Rosen’s office has “cancelled all [civil enforcement] work and any other affirmative priorities” to operate “in a reactive mode” instead.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
Big-time money squabbles: the conflict over California’s proposed billionaire tax
Talking Points Californians worth more than $1.1 billion would pay a one-time 5% tax
-
‘The West needs people’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Filing statuses: What they are and how to choose one for your taxes
The Explainer Your status will determine how much you pay, plus the tax credits and deductions you can claim
-
700 ICE agents exit Twin Cities amid legal chaos
Speed Read More than 2,000 agents remain in the region
-
House ends brief shutdown, tees up ICE showdown
Speed Read Numerous Democrats joined most Republicans in voting yes
-
ICE’s facial scanning is the tip of the surveillance iceberg
IN THE SPOTLIGHT Federal troops are increasingly turning to high-tech tracking tools that push the boundaries of personal privacy
-
Minneapolis: The power of a boy’s photo
Feature An image of Liam Conejo Ramos being detained lit up social media
-
‘Something close to a universal rallying cry’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Trump, Senate Democrats reach DHS funding deal
Speed Read The deal will fund most of the government through September and the Department of Homeland Security for two weeks
-
Did Alex Pretti’s killing open a GOP rift on guns?
Talking Points Second Amendment groups push back on the White House narrative
-
Judge slams ICE violations amid growing backlash
Speed Read ‘ICE is not a law unto itself,’ said a federal judge after the agency violated at least 96 court orders