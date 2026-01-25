5 chilling cartoons about increasing ICE aggression

Artists take on respect for the law, the Fourth Amendment, and more

By
published

A menacing, masked ICE agent with angry eyes fills almost the entire frame of this cartoon. He yells, &amp;ldquo;You gotta respect this!&amp;rdquo; and tears in half a piece of paper that reads &amp;ldquo;The Law.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pedro Molina / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;quot;Fascism Trumps the Constitution.&amp;quot; It&#039;s a blizzard and two masked ICE agents have apprehended a shivering, frightened man who wears only a robe and a pair of boxer underwear with the words &amp;quot;The 4th Amendment&amp;quot; across the front.

(Image credit: Milt Priggee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;ICE Agent Group Photo.&amp;rdquo; It shows a mob of masked insurrectionists outside the U.S. Capitol building. There is a &amp;ldquo;TRUMP&amp;rdquo; flag, a Confederate flag, and the Gadsden &amp;ldquo;Don&amp;rsquo;t Tread on Me&amp;rdquo; with a coiled snake.

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A man and a woman sit on a couch watching a large television. The image on the screen is a group of angry-eyed ICE agents that carry weapons and are masked. The man says, &amp;ldquo;What happened to all the gun nuts who said they needed their arsenals to deter government tyranny?&amp;rdquo; The woman points a finger at the screen and responds, &amp;ldquo;They joined ICE.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Daryl Cagle / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸