Political cartoons for February 18

Wednesday’s political cartoons include the DOW, human replacement, and more

A down&amp;ndash;on-its luck family of a man, woman, and child sit on a street corner begging for money. They hold signs that read &amp;ldquo;Lost job-need food&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;please help.&amp;rdquo; Donald Trump drives by in a limousine and yells at them out the back window, &amp;ldquo;What&amp;rsquo;s wrong with these people? Didn&amp;rsquo;t they hear Pam Bondi talk about the Dow!?!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man relaxes on his couch in a fashionable city apartment with a martini on a side table. A woman is in an armchair with a martini in her hand. The man gestures at a human-shaped robot who holds a cell phone as it sprints on a treadmill. The man says, &amp;ldquo;Loading the dishwasher&amp;rsquo;s nice, but I especially love that he keeps up my steps.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;For an Audience of One.&amp;rdquo; It is set on a city street at night in Washigtin DC. Pam Bondi through an open manhole as a voice from the sewer says, &amp;ldquo;Fantastic job, Pam!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Heil Health Risks.&amp;rdquo; Donald Trump raises his arm in a Nazi-like salute and his hand is drawn as a large smokestack billowing smoke. Other arms are raised nearby, they hold champagne glasses and a cocktail glass and are labeled &amp;ldquo;Fossil&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Fuel&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;COs.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Adam Zyglis / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies before Congress in this political cartoon. The faces of the people seated behind her are stern and non-caring. Bondi says, &amp;ldquo;We have (redacted) released all the Epstein files (redacted) to protect (redacted) the United States.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A naked man, a sheep, and a naked woman are in bed smoking cigarettes, apparently having just done something truly unwholesome. A surprised-looking woman walks into the room and the man says, &amp;ldquo;But the Dow is at 50,000&amp;hellip;That&amp;rsquo;s what we should be talking about.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This political cartoon puts the reader outside on a sidewalk, from where he or she can looks at a woman and man sitting at a desk speaking to a travel agent. The man says, &amp;ldquo;We&amp;rsquo;re not particular where we go&amp;hellip;Just as long as they kind of tolerate Americans!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This six-panel cartoon depicts an angry Pam Bondi in each frame. She says, &amp;ldquo;The Epstein Files are on my desk! There are no Epstein files! The Epstein files are a Democrat hoax! Only Democrats are in the Epstein files! Move on from the Epstein files!&amp;rdquo; In the final frame she says, &amp;ldquo;Talk to the hand!&amp;rdquo; and holds up her hand to reveal the words &amp;ldquo;Epstein was here.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This editorial cartoon depicts a mass of people protesting against ICE. They carry signs that read &amp;ldquo;Minnesota Strong&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;ICE Out&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Trump Sux.&amp;rdquo; The people have shaped themselves into an arm and hand about the &amp;ldquo;flick&amp;rdquo; a masked ICE agent away, like a bug.

(Image credit: Steve Sack / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

An editorial cartoonist sits at an easel drawing a cartoon of Pam Bondi. The cartoon starts to scream at him: &amp;ldquo;YOU don&amp;rsquo;t get to make me look ridiculous! I decide to make myself look ridiculous!! The DOW is $50,000. You should be drawing that.&amp;rdquo; The cartoonist sighs and looks at his dog, who growls at Bondi.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

