Political cartoons for February 28

Donald Trump is outside, dressed in winter clothes and holds a snow shovel. He looks at giant pile of snow labeled &amp;ldquo;Polls&amp;rdquo; where the top has been drawn to indicate a sharp download trend. He thinks to himself, &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s going to be a loonnng winter.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;And now the state of the union rebuttal..&amp;rdquo; It shows a frog behind a podium labeled &amp;ldquo;Democratic Party&amp;rdquo; and the frog says &amp;ldquo;Ribbit.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Chip Bok / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Donald Trump rides in a ski lift next to male hockey player in full uniform. Trump has just pushed a female hockey player out of the lift and she is falling to the ground. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Biggest hockey win ever.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

