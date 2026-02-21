Political cartoons for February 21

Saturday’s political cartoons include consequences, secrets, and more

This cartoon puts the reader just outside a door leading to a &amp;ldquo;Distraction Room&amp;rdquo; at the White House. A smiling Donald Trump, a smiling Pete Hegseth and some men in military uniform are inside the room looking at a map of Iran on the wall.

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

The top of this two-panel cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Falling&amp;rdquo; and depicts a domino labeled &amp;ldquo;Prince Andrew&amp;rdquo; tipping to strike the next domino, which will then strike the next one, and then the next one. The bottom panel is called &amp;ldquo;Stalling&amp;rdquo; and shows the dominoes stacked into redactions that cover all the words except for &amp;ldquo;Epstein Files Coverup.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon depicts a caricature of Les Wexner. He holds a finger to his mouth and says, &amp;ldquo;Victoria had secrets. I have secrets. Everybody has secrets.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Randall Enos / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

