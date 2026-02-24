Political cartoons for February 24

Tuesday’s political cartoons include the board of peace, we'll be right back, and more

By
published

Donald Trump slams an oversized wooden panel labeled &amp;ldquo;Board of Peace&amp;rdquo; onto a group of Palestinians in Gaza, crushing them. The landscape is sand and buildings smoke in the background.

(Image credit: Monte Wolverton / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A woman and man watch TV from their couch. A man behind a talk-show style desk on a show called &amp;ldquo;Late Night Talk&amp;rdquo; slightly resembles Stephen Colbert. He says, &amp;ldquo;We&amp;rsquo;ll be back after a few words from our censor.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Donald Trump stands on a map of the Middle East and casts a shadow onto Iran. He says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;ll give Iran a few days to see the light.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Daryl Cagle / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is drawn in gray, without color. It depicts a basement storage room at the Department of Justice. It is filled with cleaning supplies, mops, a sink, a vacuum cleaner, and a box labeled &amp;ldquo;Trump/Epstein File.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Day / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump sits sleeping at a desk in an office with &amp;ldquo;B-o-r-e-d of Peace&amp;rdquo; written on the wall above a logo that looks like a bomb with dollar signs around it. His nameplate on the desk reads, &amp;ldquo;Chairman &amp;amp; Lunatic for Life.&amp;rdquo; He has a to-do list including War with Iran, Kidnap Prez of Venezuela &amp;amp; Run Country, Invade Greenland, Make Canada 51st State. A man points to the &amp;ldquo;Bored&amp;rdquo; sign and says, &amp;ldquo;Sir, we fixed the typo.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This two-panel cartoon depicts a man on the left up to his shoulders in snow in the midst of a blizzard. That panel is titled &amp;ldquo;Buried in the Northeast.&quot; The panel on the right is titled &amp;ldquo;Buried in Washington&amp;rdquo; and depicts a frowning Donald Trump up to his neck in papers titled &amp;ldquo;SCOTUS Ruling.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dana Summers / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A beautiful blond princess walks past a frog on the way to her castle. She says to the frog, &amp;ldquo;Not a chance.&amp;rdquo; The frog looks disappointed and thinks to himself, &amp;ldquo;(expletive deleted) Andrew&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Steve Kelley / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Donald Trump is next to a stand for a cannon underneath a flag that reads, &amp;ldquo;Come and Take It.&amp;rdquo; A member of the Supreme Court in a robe carries the cannon &amp;mdash; labeled &amp;ldquo;TARIFFS&amp;rdquo; &amp;mdash; over his shoulder away from Trump. Trump yells, &amp;ldquo;Hey!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A British police officer removes a cover labeled &amp;ldquo;Epstein files: sex crimes&amp;rdquo; from a big pile of boxes. He holds a magnifying glass that reads, &amp;ldquo;Misconduct in Public Office.&amp;rdquo; The boxes uncovered include &amp;ldquo;Abuse&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Trafficking&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Clients&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Exploitation.&amp;rdquo; The former Prince Andrew stands with his pants down and his back to the scene. He says, &amp;ldquo;I did no wrong-doing.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Graeme MacKay / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts an iceberg labeled &amp;ldquo;Supreme Court.&amp;rdquo; A cargo ship named &amp;ldquo;Trump Tariffs&amp;rdquo; crashes into it and is sinking.

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

