Political cartoons for February 15

Sunday's political cartoons include political ventriloquism, Europe in the middle, and more

By
published

Donald Trump has a Pam Bondi hand puppet on his left arm. She holds a sign that reads, &amp;ldquo;Forget survivors. The market&amp;rsquo;s booming!&amp;rdquo; Trump says, &amp;ldquo;She also hides my hand bruising&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A skinny, small man in a wrestling singled labeled &amp;ldquo;EU&amp;rdquo; stands in between a muscular USA wrestler on the left and a muscular China wrestler on the right. The EU wrestler reads a book called &amp;ldquo;Crash Course Wrestling&amp;rdquo; and says, &amp;ldquo;Moment!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Tom Janssen / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man walks across a snowy street in Washington DC. He has a dark line covering his face, as if he&amp;rsquo;s redacted. The street is busy, snow is falling, and there are buses and cars nearby. The U.S. Capitol building looms in the background. A woman and man cross the street near the redacted man and the woman says, &amp;ldquo;Look who&amp;rsquo;s in the Epstein files!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

