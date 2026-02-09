Political cartoons for February 9

A male television newscaster sits at a newsdesk. He looks into a camera and says, &amp;ldquo;We can now confirm that 100% of the 1% are in the Epstein files.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A man sits at a desk labelled &amp;ldquo;JOBS&amp;rdquo; and works on a computer. The artist has drawn this image in such a way that it is slowly fading away. The cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;VANISH&amp;rdquo; and some of the letters are too fading away so that only the &amp;ldquo;AI&amp;rdquo; in the word remains.

(Image credit: Steve Breen / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This political cartoon depicts a fictional front page of the Washington Post. The label on top reads &amp;ldquo;Jeff Bezos - Publisher&amp;rdquo; and the image below is a slightly smiling Jeff Bezos with Donald Trump&amp;rsquo;s signature on Bezos&amp;rsquo; bald head.

(Image credit: Bill Day / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump and a scared-looking elephant are in the cockpit of a doomed aircraft that has broken apart and is headed for calamity. It&amp;rsquo;s labeled &amp;ldquo;Trump Polls&amp;rdquo;. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Just make sure my name&amp;rsquo;s on the crater!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Scott Stantis / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This is a two panel political cartoon. On the left side, a professional looking woman and man speak. The man says, &amp;ldquo;Kamala wants to be much better prepared for her 2028 presidential campaign.&amp;rdquo; On the right side, the man and woman watch Kamala working on a laptop at her desk and the man says, &amp;ldquo;So she&amp;rsquo;s already compiling a database of potential staff, media heavyweights, and underperforming voting blocs to blame when she loses.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Steve Kelley / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A cross is burning at left while Donald Trump watches with a tiki torch while dressed in a Ku Klux Klan outfit of white hood and robe. He says, &amp;ldquo;A staffer did it&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon depicts the Seal of the President of the United States. It is redacted with a series of dark-colored lines, like the Epstein files.

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;We are all living in an episode of the Twilight Zone.&amp;rdquo; It depicts Donald Trump as the evil little kid portrayed by Bill Mumy in the Twilight Zone episode titled &amp;ldquo;It&#039;s A Good Life.&amp;rdquo; Trump says, &amp;ldquo;I hate anybody that doesn&amp;rsquo;t like me! And if they don&amp;rsquo;t do what I say, I&amp;rsquo;ll send them to the cornfields! We like the cornfields. Don&amp;rsquo;t we. Folks?&amp;rdquo;A group of cowering, terrified elephants behind Trump say &amp;ldquo;Whatever you say Donnie!&amp;rdquo; A creepy jack in the box says, &amp;ldquo;Genius, Donnie!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

In this cartoon, Winnie the Pooh and Piglet are shown from the back as they walk down a road through a peaceful scene. Piglet says, &amp;ldquo;Pooh, why do we take these long walks in the woods?&amp;rdquo; Pooh says, &amp;ldquo;To get away from all the hateful and ugly noise!&amp;rdquo; Piglet asks, &amp;ldquo;Have we gone far enough?&amp;rdquo; Pooh says, &amp;ldquo;Keep walking!&quot;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Lowest Spots on Earth&amp;rdquo; and features three images with words above each. The first on the left is Death Valley and features an image of the desert with cactus, hot sun, and a discarded animal skull. The second is Marianas Trench and the image is an anglerfish, the deep-sea creature with a bioluminescent orb attached to its head. The third and final image is Donald Trump&amp;rsquo;s social media account and depicts a seated Trump, his tongue hanging out, as he types out a &amp;ldquo;racist meme about Obamas&amp;rdquo; on his cell phone.

(Image credit: John Cole / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

