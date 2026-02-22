Political cartoons for February 22

Sunday’s political cartoons include Black history month, bloodsuckers, and more

By
published

Donald Trump stands outside the &amp;ldquo;WHITES HOUSE&amp;rdquo; surrounded by dozens of men in suits, that all have the same smiling white face. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Happy Black History Month!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Bloodsuckers&amp;rdquo; and has six different illustrations. The first five are: vampire bats, lamprey eels, leeches, ticks, and fleas. The sixth is a phone labeled &amp;ldquo;Online Casinos.&amp;rdquo; The image on the phone reads, &amp;ldquo;Let it Ride?&amp;rdquo; and has two buttons: &amp;ldquo;Yes&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Hell, Yes.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a group of Minnesota residents, bundled in winter clothes and marching through snow-covered streets. They are overpowering a cowering, armed and masked ICE agent. The people carry an American flag and signs that read, &amp;ldquo;Defend the Constitution&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Truth Decency Courage&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Protect the Rule of Law&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Be Good&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;We are Alex Pretti&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;We (heart) our neighbors.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

