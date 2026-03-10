Political cartoons for March 10

Tuesday's political cartoons include a mission accomplished, oil prices, and Barron Trump's blisters

A woman fills up her car with gas and warily looks at the pump. The gas hose is very narrow at a certain point and that part is labeled Strait of Hormuz.

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

An orange-faced Donald Trump gives a speech on the deck of a battleship, much like George W. Bush&amp;rsquo;s infamous &amp;ldquo;Mission Accomplished&amp;rdquo; speech. The banner behind Trump in this cartoon reads, &amp;ldquo;I think the war is very complete, pretty much&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Two Texas longhorn cows are outside on the plains. They look at a third cow that is foaming at the mouth and is labeled &amp;ldquo;Paxton for Senate.&amp;rdquo; One of the two cows says to the other, &amp;ldquo;Mad cow disease..&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A male elephant and a donkey are viewed from the back, both of them with their pants dwn. They hold a sign together that reads, &amp;ldquo;357 members of Congress voted against a resolution to make public the sexual harassment and misconduct records of Congress.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dick Wright / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a gas gauge on the dashboard of a car. The left edge of the gauge is labeled Epstein and the right is Files. The needle showing how much gas is left is labeled &amp;ldquo;Distraction&amp;rdquo; and is pointed toward the Files side.

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon depicts a wildly drawn caricature of Donald Trump. Trump hands a folded American flag to a grieving, veiled widow and says, &amp;ldquo;I feel your pain&amp;hellip; Barron got thumb blisters from playing Call of Duty on his PS2.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon depicts a large, warehouse-like building named &amp;ldquo;Ice Detention Center: Operated by Acme Prison, Co&amp;rsquo;, Inc.&amp;rdquo; There are semi-trucks outside. The top of the building is drawn to resemble the top of a sardine can with a handle to twist it tighter. A voice from a mass of prisoners yells &amp;ldquo;Help!&amp;rdquo; Other voices say, &amp;ldquo;We still have another truckload coming tonight..&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;We&amp;rsquo;ll cram &amp;lsquo;em in! Gotta keep profits up!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a wordless cartoon that depicts 10 missiles roaring to the ground, followed by trails of smoke. A barrel of oil has just passed through the missiles, and has left behind a trail that resembles a price graph on a chart climbing higher.

(Image credit: Marco De Angelis / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Pete Hegset on a ladder repainting the seal of the Department of Defense. Hegseth has painted over defense in favor of &amp;ldquo;war.&amp;rdquo; He&amp;rsquo;s now painted over &amp;ldquo;war&amp;rdquo; and replaced it with &amp;ldquo;Conflict.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Senator John Fetterman widly slipping and spinning on a patch of ice labeled &amp;ldquo;ICE funding&amp;rdquo;. He says, &amp;ldquo;Whoops, whoa, easy now.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Cole / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

