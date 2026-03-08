Political cartoons for March 8

Sunday’s political cartoons include bone spurs, cost of living, and more

Two men in military clothing are in an office with a map of the Middle East on the wall. One says to the other, &amp;ldquo;We tried recruiting ICE agents to fight in Iran but all 20,000 came down with a wicked case of sudden onset bone spurs.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a jet labeled &amp;ldquo;WAR&amp;rdquo; dropping bombs on a desert landscape. The explosions from the bombs are shaped like arrows and are labeled, &amp;ldquo;The cost of living &amp;amp; dying.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

A man and a woman sit on the couch watching TV, a dog sleeping by their side. The man holds a remote control and says, &amp;ldquo;Do you want to watch the stock market channel: &amp;lsquo;The Best of Times&amp;rsquo; &amp;hellip; or the news channel: &amp;lsquo;The Worst of Times&amp;rsquo;?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

