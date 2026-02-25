Political cartoons for February 25

Wednesday’s political cartoons include little green men, snowed under, and more

Two aliens speak to a farmer on Earth, their spaceship in the background with stairs leading down. One alien says, &amp;ldquo;Don&amp;rsquo;t you have any leaders who aren&amp;rsquo;t linked to Epstein?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump is outside in a blizzard, reading the State of the Union and buried up to his neck in snow that is labeled &amp;ldquo;POLLS&amp;rdquo;. The wind howls and blows his hair. He says, &amp;ldquo;We&amp;rsquo;re the hottest country in the world!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A man in a suit is in a chair being interrogated by a female and male police officer. A light shines on the man in the suit and the woman police officer holds a photo. The man in the suit says, &amp;ldquo;I didn&amp;rsquo;t really know Epstein that well&amp;hellip;We ran into each other in underwear once or twice.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Patrick Chappatte / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a two-panel cartoon titled &amp;ldquo;N.C. Hog Industries.&amp;rdquo; The left side shows pigs in North Carolina. The right side shows a giant, pig-shaped machine called &amp;ldquo;AI DATA CENTERS&amp;rdquo; that is drawing massive power from the grid.

(Image credit: John Cole / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The Party of Law and Order&amp;rdquo; and is set outside the Supreme Court building. Donald Trump looks angry and holds a can of spray paint. Trump&amp;rsquo;s used the paint to deface the columns on the building, where he&amp;rsquo;s written &amp;ldquo;Unpatriotic, Fools! Lapdogs, Disloyal, Disgrace, Embarrassing, (expletive).&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pedro Molina / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A woman and a man are scanning their groceries at a self-checkout counter. The woman, who pushes a cart, says &amp;ldquo;Now that tariffs are gone, prices should come down, right?&amp;rdquo; The man answers, &amp;ldquo;You know, that&amp;rsquo;s exactly what you said about cashiers.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

A group of people are outside on a Washington DC sidewalk looking at a statue. The statue is of a man in a suit, looking satisfied and the words on the base are, &amp;ldquo;Dedicated to America&amp;rsquo;s Wealthy Pedophiles&amp;rdquo; One of the people looking at the statue says, &amp;ldquo;Go get some rope!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bob Englehart / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Gods and Mortals&amp;rdquo;. The top part of the image shows men sitting on a cloud labeled &amp;ldquo;CEO PAY.&amp;rdquo; They are dressed like Roman emperors, sipping wine and holding grapes. The one with the grapes looks down at a group of angry people, who are being rained on. The CEO says, &amp;ldquo;You know, a more positive attitude would make you happier workers!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: David Horsey / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A woman and man are in a city office, looking out at the sun setting over tall buildings. The man holds a martini glass and says, &amp;ldquo;I enjoy the simple pleasures. The setting sun, a glass of wine, and the Dow hitting an all-time high.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A truck labeled &amp;ldquo;USA&amp;rdquo; has crashed below a sign that reads &amp;ldquo;State of the Union&amp;rdquo; and has arrows pointing to the left and the right. The truck has missed both exits and crashed in the middle of the crossroads. A voice from inside the truck says, &amp;ldquo;Nailed it!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

