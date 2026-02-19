Political cartoons for February 19

Thursday’s political cartoons include a suspicious package, a piece of the cake, and more

By
This cartoon depicts a wooden Trojan horse labeled &amp;ldquo;AI&amp;rdquo; outside the large gates of a walled city. Two soldiers atop the wall look at the horse and one says, &amp;ldquo;A gift from the Greeks.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This editorial cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Epstein&amp;rsquo;s Elite Enablers.&amp;rdquo; It depicts Jeffrey Epstein cutting a crude cake that is formed into the shape of a topless woman, with cherries for nipples. He is surrounded by men in suits that are labeled &amp;ldquo;Bankers, Tech execs, Academic elites, Government officials, Elite lawyers, financiers, and business leaders.&amp;rdquo; Epstein says, &amp;ldquo;Thanks for the cake, guys, Who wants a piece?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: David Horsey / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A man in a chef&amp;rsquo;s hat and filthy apron labeled &amp;ldquo;Big Tech&amp;rdquo; holds a ladle and scoops awful-looking food scraps from a garbage can labeled &amp;ldquo;AI Slop.&amp;rdquo; He says, &amp;ldquo;But the portions are huge!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This is a two-panel cartoon. At left, a hand labeled &amp;ldquo;Jesse Jackson&amp;rdquo; reaches out toward another hand labeled &amp;ldquo;Poor&amp;rdquo; as a voice says, &amp;ldquo;I am somebody!&amp;rdquo; On the right panel, Donald Trump holds a darkly-colored &amp;ldquo;redacted&amp;rdquo; rectangle as he ignores the hand and thinks, &amp;ldquo;You&amp;rsquo;re Nobody!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is set in space, looking back at Earth. The title at upper left is, &amp;ldquo;Here&amp;rsquo;s Jeffrey Epstein&amp;rsquo;s Island:&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Patrick Chappatte / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump is at Mount Rushmore looking at his newly-added face. He looks at plans and says to a construction worker, &amp;ldquo;Make me thinner and lose the other guys.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bruce Plante / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a four-panel cartoon with three smaller panels across the top and one larger one at bottom. The panels across the top depict a teenage girl looking at her phone and speaking with someone who is not pictured. The dialogue goes like this: &amp;ldquo;Time to get off your phone. Yeah-yeah, hold on.. NOW! Let me just finish this! Geez! I&amp;rsquo;m serious! Just five more minutes, OK!&amp;rdquo; The bottom panel reveals the girl is on the stand at a trial named &amp;ldquo;social media addiction trial.&amp;rdquo; The girl says, &amp;ldquo;Please! One more and I promise I&amp;rsquo;m done!&amp;rdquo; A lawyer says, &amp;ldquo;I rest my case!&amp;rdquo; Mark Zuckerberg sits at the witness stand looking glum.

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

Donald Trump and five advisors sit around a table, all covered in measles.One man says, &amp;ldquo;Maybe listen more to the World Health Organization, and less to the guy who used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon is titled ICE Dancing. Uncle Sam loses his hat and looks scared as he skates with a masked ICE Officer that resembles a skeleton. Their tracks in the ice spell out &amp;ldquo;Fascism.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Adam Zyglis / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A woman sits in a chair in a US Government Hiring Office. A man behind the desk is interviewing her for a job as a secretary for the Epstein Files. The man says, &amp;ldquo;How many words can you black out per minute?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

