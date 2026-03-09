Political cartoons for March 9

Monday's political cartoons include a spring change, overactive surveillance, and Noem no more

Donald Trump is pictured in bed with a MAGA sleeping hat and an alarm clock labeled &amp;ldquo;WW III&amp;rdquo;. He says, &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s Daylight Saving Time! Don&amp;rsquo;t forget to spring ahead to WW III!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Kristi Noem walks down the stairs from a government jet holding a cardboard box, as if she&amp;rsquo;s just cleaned out her office. She says, &amp;ldquo;Special envoy to the gravel put?&amp;rdquo; A Secret Service agent in a suit says to her, &amp;ldquo;Don&amp;rsquo;t forget your blankie.&amp;rdquo; A sign off to the side points to the right and says, &amp;ldquo;House of Cricket.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A man sits at a desk in his city apartment holding a phone to his ear. Drones with cameras hover outside his windows and a snake-like robot with an eye watches him from a crack in the floor. A small robot that resembles a pencil watches the man from a pencil jar on his desk. A camera is on the ceiling watching him, too. A voice on the phone says to the man, &amp;ldquo;This call may be monitored for quality assurance.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A caricature of Donald Trump is pictured on the table in a doctor&amp;rsquo;s office. Trump is shirtless, has man boobs, and holds a sippy cup. The doctor points to a photo of an island with palm trees and says, &amp;ldquo;Your weird neck rash is from a plant that&amp;rsquo;s only found on Epstein Island.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

Donald Trump stands under a banner with his thumbs up. The largest words on the banner are &amp;ldquo;Mission Accomplished.&amp;rdquo; All the words on the banner actually read, &amp;ldquo;Whatever the mission is, I&amp;rsquo;ll tell you when it&amp;rsquo;s accomplished.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Two Republican logos (shaped like elephants with stars) face each other. One says to the other, &amp;ldquo;Enough&amp;rsquo;s enough. This year, I&amp;rsquo;m voting Democrat&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This is a two panel political cartoon with Donald Trump on both sides. On the left, Trump says, &amp;ldquo;How am I going to pay for my war in Iran?&amp;rdquo; On the right, Trump is in silhouette picking the pocket of an ordinary American carrying a grocery bag. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Same way I&amp;rsquo;m paying for my tax cuts for billionaires.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Kristi Noem&amp;rsquo;s murdered puppy Cricket finds out she was fired from her job as Homeland-Security Sec.&amp;rdquo; The cartoon takes place in Doggy Heaven, which is pictured as a grassy area with flowers, grass, and plenty of rabbits and squirrels to chase. Cricket is here, running and playing. Two rabbits and a squirrel watch and one of the rabbits says, &amp;ldquo;If she could treat animals that way&amp;hellip;why should we be surprised when she does that to people!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump holds a fancy, gilded Pandora&amp;rsquo;s Box that also has skulls on the side and is emitting smoke. He says, &amp;ldquo;Ooooo&amp;hellip;Gold plated!!!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Scott Stantis / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A small Iranian girl wears a head scarf and speaks to Donald Trump outside as explosions, fire, and smoke fill the surrounding landscape. She says, &amp;ldquo;Why are you bombing us?&amp;rdquo; Trump wears a USA hat and says, &amp;ldquo;Well, it&amp;rsquo;s complicated kid&amp;hellip;Have you heard of a guy named Epstein?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Randall Enos / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

