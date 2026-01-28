Political cartoons for January 28

Donald Trump is on his back slipping down a slide-like patch of ice labeled with the words &amp;ldquo;Polls&amp;rdquo; and an arrow pointing down. A sign nearby reads, &amp;ldquo;Danger! ICE&amp;rdquo;. Trump&amp;rsquo;s tie trails behind him and is tied to an elephant&amp;rsquo;s trunk. The elephant looks scared and has the words &amp;ldquo;&amp;lsquo;26 mid terms&amp;rdquo; written on its side.

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Kristi Noem stands in the middle of a patch of cracking ice about the break. A sign reads, &amp;ldquo;Danger: Thin Ice.&amp;rdquo; Noem wears a large cowboy hat. She says, &amp;ldquo;You mean executing Americans in the street is not a good look?!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place on a pirate ship. Donald Trump is dressed as a pirate, holds a sword, and looks satisfied as stands near the plank. Eight sharks swim in the ocean off the side of the boat. Three men are tied up with rope and stand at the end of the gangplank. They are labeled, &amp;ldquo;UN&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;NATO&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Allies&amp;rdquo;. The man labeled NATO says, &amp;ldquo;I told you we shouldn&amp;rsquo;t accept the invitation to his &amp;lsquo;board of peace&amp;rsquo;!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Uncle Sam and the Statue of Liberty are at a bakery that specializes in catering. The friendly woman helping them asks, &amp;ldquo;So, what kind of event are you planning for the Nation&amp;rsquo;s 250th?&amp;rdquo; Uncle Sam responds, &amp;ldquo;Gee, is it a birthday? Or an anniversary?&amp;rdquo; Lady Liberty says, &amp;ldquo;Or a wake?&amp;rdquo; as she watches a television newscast headlined &amp;ldquo;Nation in turmoil&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon takes place in a school classroom. A masked, heavily armed ICE agent points a gun and holds a canister of tear gas. He stands in front of the chalkboard, which reads, &amp;ldquo;Welcome, Federal Officer Friendly.&amp;rdquo; A worried teacher watches as her young students raise their hands.

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Lady Liberty and Lady Justice are outside digging through the snow in this political cartoon. Behind them, a long trail where they have removed the snow can be seen leading away from Washington D.C. and stars in the sky that spell out &amp;ldquo;Tyranny.&amp;rdquo; Lady Liberty turns to the blindfolded Lady Justice and says, &amp;ldquo;Women&amp;rsquo;s work!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

An older man sits at a typewriter in his home and speaks to a young man standing behind him. The older man says, &amp;ldquo;It may be obsolete, but it&amp;rsquo;s never been hacked.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This editorial cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Ice Memo Allows Agents to Enter Homes Without a Warrant.&amp;rdquo; Two large, imposing masked ICE agents stand in the doorway of a home. One has a button on his lapel that reads &amp;ldquo;J6 Day of Love.&amp;rdquo; One speaks to a frightened woman and says, &amp;ldquo;What&amp;rsquo;s for breakfast?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon&amp;rsquo;s title &amp;ldquo;ALERT: Hazardous Snow and Ice Conditions&amp;rdquo; is written across the top of the image. The image below is wordless and depicts a snowy, blizzard scene where you can just make out the silhouettes of three men holding a third on the ground as they presumably are about to shoot him.

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

An angry Donald Trump sits in an easy chair with his feet on an ottoman. His T-shirt reads &amp;ldquo;Cadet Bone Spurs.&amp;rdquo; There&amp;rsquo;s a bucket of fried chicken and McDonald&amp;rsquo;s french fries on the ground. A doctor&amp;rsquo;s note reads &amp;ldquo;Donnie had a boo boo&amp;rdquo;. A draft deferment is near a line drawn on the ground. Through a window, an armed soldier is angrily walking away toward smoke in the distance. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Allied troops stayed back behind the front lines to avoid combat!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

