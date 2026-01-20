Political cartoons for January 20

Tuesday's political cartoons include authoritarian cosplay, puffins on parade, and melting public support for ICE

This political cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Profiles in Courage&amp;rdquo; with the word &amp;ldquo;Courage&amp;rdquo; crossed out and replaced with &amp;ldquo;Cosplay.&amp;rdquo; It depicts ICE goon Greg Bovino as a short, Hitler-esque character with a riding crop in his hand and a fascist-style jacket. The words &amp;ldquo;&amp;lsquo;Commander&amp;rsquo; Bovino&amp;rdquo; are above his head and he is surrounded by much taller masked ICE agents.

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a group of eight penguins dressed in Napoleon-esque military gear on the ice of Greenland. One speaks to the leader, who wears a Napoleon hat, and says &amp;ldquo;At your command, sir!&amp;rdquo; The others sing, &amp;ldquo;We shall defend our island, whatever the cost may be. We shall fight on the stony beaches, we shall fight in the frigid surf, we shall fight on the glaciers, even as they melt; we shall NEVER surrender!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Taylor Jones / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump in a pawn shop where he is trying to pawn a Nobel medal for gold. The man behind the pawn shop desk looks at the medal with an eye glass and is in front of a sign that reads, &amp;ldquo;Cash for gold.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon references the scene in &amp;ldquo;Raiders of the Lost Ark&amp;rdquo; where Indiana Jones runs to avoid being crushed by the giant, rolling boulder. In this version, the boulder is a giant seal of the President of the United States and the man running from it is Jerome Powell, dressed as Indiana Jones.

(Image credit: Steve Breen / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The ICE Sculpture.&amp;rdquo; It depicts a melting statue made of ice that is labeled &amp;ldquo;ICE Public Support.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts a hand curled into an angry first that threatens people nine different people. It&amp;rsquo;s titled &amp;ldquo;America First&amp;rdquo; but the &amp;ldquo;r&amp;rdquo; has been crossed out so it reads &amp;ldquo;America FIST.&amp;rdquo; The angry hand threatens people from Venezuela, Greenland, Canada/Mexico, Cuba/Panama, Gaza Strip, Iran, Denmark, NATO, and the Nobel Peace Prize committee.

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

A dark-skinned father stands in front of the doorway in his young son&amp;rsquo;s bedroom at night. His son is in bed and looks scared as he pulls up the covers. The man says, &amp;ldquo;You can go back to sleep. There are no ICE agents under your bed.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Daryl Cagle / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts an angry-looking polar bear in a snowy, icy landscape. A long, red tie like the kind worn by Donald Trump hangs from its mouth.

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A chicken is on top of the U.S. Capitol building in this cartoon, which is titled &amp;ldquo;U.S. Congress.&amp;rdquo; The word &amp;ldquo;Congress&amp;rdquo; has been crossed out and replaced with &amp;ldquo;Chicken Coop.&amp;rdquo; The chicken says &amp;ldquo;BWAWK!&amp;rdquo; Voices from the building say, &amp;ldquo;More Greenland threats! Cluck Cluck&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;He&amp;rsquo;s going to start a war, bawk, bawk.&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Someone should stop him. But not us! Cluck, ba-gawk.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jonathan Brown / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a two panel cartoon. The top panel is titled &amp;ldquo;A Valid Concern&amp;rdquo; and depicts European leaders looking at a dumb-looking Donald Trump and Putin, who carries the country of Ukraine. Keir Starmer says, &amp;ldquo;If he&amp;rsquo;s allowed to take Ukraine, he&amp;rsquo;ll try to take more from Europe.&amp;rdquo; The bottom panel is titled &amp;ldquo;A Crazy Thought&amp;hellip;If he&amp;rsquo;s allowe to take Greenland, he&amp;rsquo;ll try to take more from North America&amp;rdquo; and depicts Trump carrying Greenland. He speaks to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and says, &amp;ldquo;Hey, Mark.&amp;rdquo; Carney says, &amp;ldquo;Gulp.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Graeme MacKay / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

