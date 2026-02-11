Political cartoons for February 11

Wednesday's political cartoons include erasing Epstein, the national debt, and disease on demand

By
published

A male member of Congress leaves a room labeled &amp;ldquo;See the Unredacted Epstein Files Here&amp;rdquo; with a scared expression on his face. He&amp;rsquo;s headed toward another room labeled &amp;ldquo;Unsee the Files Here.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump speaks at a podium that is below the U.S. national debt ticker. The ticker shows the debt at $38,699,273,572,763. Trump points at it and says, &amp;ldquo;And those dollars are getting cheaper by the day.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Chip Bok / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Back By Popular Demand&amp;rdquo; and is dominated by the image of a heavyset, shirtless man covered in measles. He wears a MAGA-style hat that reads &amp;ldquo;MEASLES.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is dominated by a giant book labeled &amp;ldquo;EPSTEIN FILES&amp;rdquo; that has landed on top of Donald Trump. Many, many bookmarks with the word &amp;ldquo;TRUMP&amp;rdquo; are stuck inside the pages. A man and woman look on and the man says, &amp;ldquo;Isn&amp;rsquo;t that the guy with the weird obsession to see his name on everything?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Steve Sack / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man watches a female anchor on television delivering business news next to a chart showing wild swings in the market. She says, &amp;ldquo;On Wall Street, yesterday&amp;rsquo;s panic selling was replaced by panic buying.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Two ICE agents are shown from the back marching a handcuffed child toward a detention center. One agent says, &amp;ldquo;Rounding up the worst of the worst.&amp;rdquo; The other responds, &amp;ldquo;Shoulda ate your veggies!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Jeff Bezos wears a Blue Origin spacesuit and stands outside the Washington Post building. The name on the building has been changed to &amp;ldquo;The Washington Post-mortem.&amp;rdquo; Bezos says, &amp;ldquo;The Post is entering a new chapter&amp;hellip;Chapter eleven.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Donald Trump is a vampire in this political cartoon. He recoils in fear from a hand holding a stuffed animal rabbit labeled &amp;ldquo;Bad Bunny&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A male billionaire is on the left side of this cartoon and an &amp;ldquo;ordinary-aire&amp;rdquo; woman on the right. The billionaire counts a wad of cash and says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m doing quite well in the market!&amp;rdquo; The woman shops at a supermarket and deals with rising prices. She says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m not doing quite so well in the market!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Uncle Sam is in a doctor&amp;rsquo;s office where the doctor is looking at an x-ray. The doctor says, &amp;ldquo;You can get a second opinion, but after watching the news I would say you have a lot of problems&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joey Weatherford / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

