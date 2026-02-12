Political cartoons for February 12

Thursday's political cartoons include a Pam Bondi performance, Ghislaine Maxwell on tour, and ICE detention facilities

Pam Bondi is at right and points at a distressed female victim of Jeffrey Epstein that sits, her head down, on the left side of this political cartoon. Bondi says, &amp;ldquo;The Dow is over $50,000! That&amp;rsquo;s what we should be talking about!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The Quid Pro Quo Tour.&amp;rdquo; Ghislaine Maxwell wears a cowboy hat and plays an acoustic guitar in a darkened jail cell. She sings, &amp;ldquo;I beg your pardon &amp;hellip; and then I promise you a rose garden.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A man and a woman stand outside a building with a steel door. The door is being guarded by three armed, hooded figures who are dressed like the villains from the Squid Game streaming series. The man says to the woman, &amp;ldquo;These ICE detention facilities are starting to creep me out.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A man is on stage speaking to an audience at a &amp;ldquo;Conference on Personality Development.&amp;rdquo; He says, &amp;ldquo;Heredity and environment play a role, but what really makes you what you are is tax policy!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Jeff Bezos stands with his finger on a lightswitch that is part of a wall with the Washington Post masthead and &amp;ldquo;Democracy Dies in Darkness&amp;rdquo;. The wall is barely lit by a nearby light bulb. Bezos says, &amp;ldquo;Why is this light still on? Electricity is expensive!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: David Horsey / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This is a six-panel cartoon titled &amp;ldquo;Six Questions for Attorney General Pam Bondi.&amp;rdquo; Each panel shows a redacted stack of Epstein Files with the following words above each: &amp;ldquo;Who? What? When? Where? Why? How?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The Lyin&amp;rsquo; King&amp;rdquo; and takes place on the lawn outside the White House. President Barack Obama is here dressed in a suit, and is with Michelle Obama, dressed in a professional-looking outfit. Both look upset. Donald Trump is drawn as a lion with a cell phone. He says, &amp;ldquo;A staffer did it. Are you the help?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A man in a MAGA hat, Donald Trump, and an elephant in a suit stand on a globe. They look east from the United States where a dark cloud and bolts of lighting have struck a series of frightened men. The cloud is labeled, &amp;ldquo;European elite held accountable for ties to Epstein files.&amp;rdquo; The elephant says, &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s a good thing we don&amp;rsquo;t believe in climate change.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

A middle-school aged boy sits on a chair and looks wide-eyed at his cell phone. The cell phone says,&amp;rdquo;Give me your brain, Billy&amp;hellip;I want your brain&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dana Summers / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Every Snowflake is Unique&amp;rdquo; and depicts three different supporters of Donald Trump. The man at left says, &amp;ldquo;The halftime show hurt my feelings!&amp;rdquo; A woman in the middle with a Q-anon shirt says, &amp;ldquo;The truth of American history makes me feel bad!&amp;rdquo; The man at right with a &amp;ldquo;Screw your feelings&amp;rdquo; T-shirt says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m afraid of transgender athletes!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

