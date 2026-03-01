5 hilarious cartoons about the State of the Union address

Artists take on a cold day in hell, Congress mania, and more

By
published

Donald Trump is outside in a blizzard, reading the State of the Union and buried up to his neck in snow that is labeled &amp;ldquo;POLLS&amp;rdquo;. The wind howls and blows his hair. He says, &amp;ldquo;We&amp;rsquo;re the hottest country in the world!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The State of the Union.&amp;rdquo; A smug-looking Donald Trump stands at the podium. Everything else in the room is pandemonium. All the people in the room are wearing professional-wrestling style masks and singlets. They have been split into Democrats in one color and Republicans in another. They are fighting each other and jumping from the top rope. Chairs fly and burly politicians in the singlets tackle and grapple with each other.

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This is a two panel cartoon. The left side is titled &amp;ldquo;The Political Speech&amp;rdquo; and depicts a mouth with a long tongue and the words &amp;ldquo;We are doing great!&amp;rdquo; on the tongue.&amp;rdquo; The right side is titled &amp;ldquo;The Reality&amp;rdquo; and depicts an empty pants-pocket lining that is shaped like the tongue. A spiderweb is on the pocket and an American flag belt is on the pants.

(Image credit: Pedro Molina / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A glum-looking Donald Trump gives his state of the union address while a dorky-looking JD Vance and Mike Johnson are behind him. The ghost of Jeffrey Epstein sits between the two men and smirks as he applauds.

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;And now the state of the union rebuttal..&amp;rdquo; It shows a frog behind a podium labeled &amp;ldquo;Democratic Party&amp;rdquo; and the frog says &amp;ldquo;Ribbit.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Chip Bok / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US