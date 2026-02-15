5 calamitous cartoons about the Washington Post layoffs

Artists take on a new chapter in journalism, democracy in darkness, and more

By
published

Jeff Bezos wears a Blue Origin spacesuit and stands outside the Washington Post building. The name on the building has been changed to &amp;ldquo;The Washington Post-mortem.&amp;rdquo; Bezos says, &amp;ldquo;The Post is entering a new chapter&amp;hellip;Chapter eleven.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Jeff Bezos stands with his finger on a lightswitch that is part of a wall with the Washington Post masthead and &amp;ldquo;Democracy Dies in Darkness&amp;rdquo;. The wall is barely lit by a nearby light bulb. Bezos says, &amp;ldquo;Why is this light still on? Electricity is expensive!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: David Horsey / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;A Budget is a Moral Document.&amp;rdquo; It depicts a piece of paper and a pencil with the words &amp;ldquo;Jeff Bezos&amp;rdquo; written on the side. The left side of the paper reads, &amp;ldquo;A film about Trump&amp;rsquo;s wife&amp;rdquo; and has a dollar sign. The right side of the paper has the words &amp;ldquo;The Washington Post&amp;rdquo; and the dollar sign has been erased.

(Image credit: Pedro Molina / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This political cartoon depicts a fictional front page of the Washington Post. The label on top reads &amp;ldquo;Jeff Bezos - Publisher&amp;rdquo; and the image below is a slightly smiling Jeff Bezos with Donald Trump&amp;rsquo;s signature on Bezos&amp;rsquo; shaved head.

(Image credit: Bill Day / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The left side of this cartoon shows the Washington Post building and its former slogan, &amp;ldquo;Democracy Dies in Darkness.&amp;rdquo; The right side of the cartoon is labeled &amp;ldquo;Darkness&amp;rdquo; and shows a building drawn in the dark named &amp;ldquo;Apple Daily: Hong Kong.&amp;rdquo; One part of the building is a jail cell with the words &amp;ldquo;Jimmy Lai.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Chip Bok / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

