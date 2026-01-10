5 hilariously slippery cartoons about Trump’s grab for Venezuelan oil
Artists take on a big threat, the FIFA Peace Prize, and more
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
A running list of everything Trump has named or renamed after himself
In Depth The Kennedy Center is the latest thing to be slapped with Trump’s name
-
Do oil companies really want to invest in Venezuela?
Today’s Big Question Trump claims control over crude reserves, but challenges loom
-
‘Despite the social benefits of venting, people can easily overdo it’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Political cartoons for January 9
Cartoons Friday’s political cartoons include a look in the mirror, Life of a Showgirl, and more
-
Political cartoons for January 8
Cartoons Thursday’s political cartoons include a well-done steak, a silenced protester, and more
-
Political cartoons for January 7
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include plundering pirates, nomenclature legislature, and more
-
Political cartoons for January 5
Cartoons Monday’s political cartoons include drug lords, AI consuming the news, and more
-
Political cartoons for January 4
Cartoons Sunday's political cartoons include a resolution to learn a new language, and new names in Hades and on battleships
-
Political cartoons for January 3
Cartoons Saturday's political cartoons include citizen journalists, self-reflective AI, and Donald Trump's transparency
-
Political cartoons for January 2
Cartoons Friday's political cartoons include college football chaos, an AI baby new year, and Putin's 'peace' plan for Ukraine
-
Political cartoons for December 24
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include Christmas in Greenland, grinchflation, and California floods