5 hilariously slippery cartoons about Trump’s grab for Venezuelan oil

Artists take on a big threat, the FIFA Peace Prize, and more

This cartoon is dominated by the image of a giant, angry Donald Trump standing atop the globe. A small-looking Caracas is at his feet, burning as helicopters hover over it. Trump holds Nicolas Maduro in his hand and screams, &amp;ldquo;You should have given me my Nobel Peace Prize!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Patrick Chappatte / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon has two panels. The left side is labeled &quot;FIFA Peace Prize&quot; and shows a trophy with Earth held by three hands. The right side is labeled &quot;Trump Grab-a-Piece Prize&quot; and shows oil-soaked hands grabbing a barrel of oil.

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;It Was Always About the Drugs.&amp;rdquo; Donald Trump is on his hands and knees with a cylinder tube in his nose. He&amp;rsquo;s snorting oil from a large pool of dark liquid named &amp;ldquo;Venezuelan Oil.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This political cartoon depicts Donald Trump speaking at a rally. He shouts, &quot;They stole our oil!&quot; and the cartoonist has drawn it so it looks like the words are coming from his rear end. A man in the crowd with a MAGA hat and TRUMP shirt looks confused and says, &quot;Wait...How did OUR oil end up under THEIR country?!!&quot;

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A caricature of Donald Trump holds a rolled-up $100 bill that he uses to snort lines of oil that comes from a bottle labeled &amp;ldquo;Venezuelan Heavy Crude.&amp;rdquo; He says, &amp;ldquo;With the capture of Maduro, we have stopped the flow of cocaine into our country&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Taylor Jones / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

