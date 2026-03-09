6 spectacular homes in Hawaii
Featuring a tropical farmhouse on Kauai and high-rise corner condo in Honolulu
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Kapa’a
Next to a forest reserve on Kauai’s east side, this 2007 three-bedroom tropical contemporary offers mountain views. The open-plan main home has vaulted wood ceilings, tree-trunk posts, wood-framed glass sliders, and a primary bedroom overlooking the palm-studded grounds.
On the 2-acre lot are a patio with a pizza oven, a guesthouse, a flex building, a koi pond, and lemon, papaya, and star fruit trees. $3,795,000.
Amy Frazier, Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers/Luxury Portfolio International, (808) 639-9011
Haiku
The Art Farm at Awalau, on Maui’s north shore, is an off-the-grid estate about 25 minutes from the beach. Built in 2018, the wood and corrugated iron one-bedroom house with a butterfly roofline includes a wall of windows framing ocean views and a primary bedroom with a glass garage door opening to a veranda-like seating area.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The 15-acre property includes a guesthouse, gym, studio, and lanai, plus a firepit, garden beds, and pastures. $3,275,000. Rhonda Smith-Sanchez, Coldwell Banker Island Properties, (808) 205-2175
Kīlauea
On Kauai’s north shore, this 2006 tropical modern farmhouse is on nearly 12 acres. The two-bedroom’s open-layout great room includes distressed oak floors, board-and-batten wall treatments, two Caesarstone waterfall islands, roofline windows, and a walk-in pantry behind sliding steel doors.
A covered patio with a kitchen looks onto Mount Namahana, and the property also includes fields with multiple outbuildings. Shops, coffee, and dining are walking distance; Kauapea Beach is a three-minute drive.
$8,900,000. Neal Norman, Hawaii Life, (808) 651-1777
Honolulu
In the 2016 Ritz-Carlton Residences Waikiki, a high-rise building on Oahu, this three-bedroom has wraparound windows with ocean and city views. The modern 1,835-square-foot corner condo features wood floors, spa-
like bathrooms, in-unit laundry, and a streamlined high-end kitchen with an eat-in island, induction range, and beverage fridge.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Community amenities include a pool, sauna, fitness center, and concierge services. Waikiki’s golf, parks, beaches, and dining are nearby. $4,198,888. Young Jacob, Corcoran Pacific Properties, (808) 798-9545
Makawao
In up-country Maui, this 1978 one-bedroom mid-century-modern-inspired home sits on more than two tropically landscaped acres. The main room has vaulted ceilings with a skylight apex, a diagonally wood-clad feature wall, and an updated eat-in kitchen with white and brass appliances and open shelving.
Sharing the property are an organic farm with cold storage, six greenhouses, and a bonus space. A quaint downtown is about a 10-minute drive. $2,300,000. Mino Mclean, Island Sotheby’s International Realty, (808) 283-9613
Kailua-Kona
In the waterfront Alii Villas condo building, built in 1973 on the Big Island’s west coast, this furnished 615-square-foot one-bedroom and current vacation rental has a palm frond ceiling fan, a kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters, and stacking laundry machines.
A covered lanai overlooks palm trees. Shared facilities include a pool, grilling and al fresco dining areas, and a seawall with ocean views. $439,999. Rebecca Morton, Coldwell Banker Island Properties—Kona, (808) 990-3275