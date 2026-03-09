6 spectacular homes in Hawaii

Kapa’a

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Next to a forest reserve on Kauai’s east side, this 2007 three-bedroom tropical contemporary offers mountain views. The open-plan main home has vaulted wood ceilings, tree-trunk posts, wood-framed glass sliders, and a primary bedroom overlooking the palm-studded grounds.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

On the 2-acre lot are a patio with a pizza oven, a guesthouse, a flex building, a koi pond, and lemon, papaya, and star fruit trees. $3,795,000.

Amy Frazier, Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers/Luxury Portfolio International, (808) 639-9011

Haiku

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The Art Farm at Awalau, on Maui’s north shore, is an off-the-grid estate about 25 minutes from the beach. Built in 2018, the wood and corrugated iron one-bedroom house with a butterfly roofline includes a wall of windows framing ocean views and a primary bedroom with a glass garage door opening to a veranda-like seating area.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The 15-acre property includes a guesthouse, gym, studio, and lanai, plus a firepit, garden beds, and pastures. $3,275,000. Rhonda Smith-Sanchez, Coldwell Banker Island Properties, (808) 205-2175

Kīlauea

(Image credit: Lace Andersen)

On Kauai’s north shore, this 2006 tropical modern farmhouse is on nearly 12 acres. The two-bedroom’s open-layout great room includes distressed oak floors, board-and-batten wall treatments, two Caesarstone waterfall islands, roofline windows, and a walk-in pantry behind sliding steel doors.

(Image credit: Lace Andersen)

A covered patio with a kitchen looks onto Mount Namahana, and the property also includes fields with multiple outbuildings. Shops, coffee, and dining are walking distance; Kauapea Beach is a three-minute drive.

$8,900,000. Neal Norman, Hawaii Life, (808) 651-1777

Honolulu

(Image credit: SOARE Hawaii)

In the 2016 Ritz-Carlton Residences Waikiki, a high-rise building on Oahu, this three-bedroom has wraparound windows with ocean and city views. The modern 1,835-square-foot corner condo features wood floors, spa-

like bathrooms, in-unit laundry, and a streamlined high-end kitchen with an eat-in island, induction range, and beverage fridge.

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: SOARE Hawaii)

Community amenities include a pool, sauna, fitness center, and concierge services. Waikiki’s golf, parks, beaches, and dining are nearby. $4,198,888. Young Jacob, Corcoran Pacific Properties, (808) 798-9545

Makawao

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

In up-country Maui, this 1978 one-bedroom mid-century-modern-inspired home sits on more than two tropically landscaped acres. The main room has vaulted ceilings with a skylight apex, a diagonally wood-clad feature wall, and an updated eat-in kitchen with white and brass appliances and open shelving.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Sharing the property are an organic farm with cold storage, six greenhouses, and a bonus space. A quaint downtown is about a 10-minute drive. $2,300,000. Mino Mclean, Island Sotheby’s International Realty, (808) 283-9613

Kailua-Kona

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

In the waterfront Alii Villas condo building, built in 1973 on the Big Island’s west coast, this furnished 615-square-foot one-bedroom and current vacation rental has a palm frond ceiling fan, a kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters, and stacking laundry machines.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

A covered lanai overlooks palm trees. Shared facilities include a pool, grilling and al fresco dining areas, and a seawall with ocean views. $439,999. Rebecca Morton, Coldwell Banker Island Properties—Kona, (808) 990-3275